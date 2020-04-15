When Jeffrey Jones learned he’d be out of work for a while, the news didn’t come as a surprise.
A bartender at Enoteca in Ketchum and a self-described “news freak,” Jones, 60, had been following the spread of coronavirus for weeks before it hit Blaine County. In the early weeks of March, days before Enoteca and dozens of other restaurants in the Wood River Valley closed their doors to the public, he made the decision to self-isolate, fearing for his own health and the health of others.
“I was getting nervous, watching how it was just going rampant in Washington state and New York,” he recalled. “I was feeling the pressure from people coming in, people sitting at the bar.”
Things started to rapidly change at work, as the restaurant quickly implemented precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus. And then Jones got the news he’d been waiting for: Enoteca would be closing its dine-in services, switching to takeout only, and Jones would be out of a job.
“It felt like something was going to be happening really quickly, and it did,” he said.
Jones is one of more than 77,430 Idahoans who filed for unemployment insurance benefits between March 15 and April 4, including more than 2,000 workers in Blaine County. Local claims peaked the week of March 21-28, when 828 people in Blaine County filed for benefits. For comparison, 29 people filed claims the same week in 2019—a 2,755 percent increase.
Food service workers, hotel employees and construction workers have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic's economic fallout, data shows, with workers in those industries making up roughly half of the claims filed in Blaine County over those three weeks. Retail workers account for about 10 percent of the local claims.
The Wood River Valley was the first region in Idaho to close all businesses considered “nonessential,” after the state implemented a shelter-in-place order for Blaine County on March 20. On March 25, Gov. Brad Little issued a similar order for the entire state.
The state order, which closed bars and required that restaurants shift to a takeout-and-delivery-only model, will expire Wednesday night unless extended by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Local measures passed by Blaine County and the cities of Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey and Bellevue added stricter local restrictions to the statewide order, including a ban on construction of housing and commercial projects.
One hundred and fifty-four construction workers in Blaine County filed for unemployment insurance between March 29 and April 4, the week the local ordinances went into effect. The previous week, 244 construction workers in Blaine County filed unemployment claims; there were 83 construction claims filed the week before that.
Some local construction workers may be returning to work as soon as this week: The city of Sun Valley this past weekend allowed its local ordinance banning construction work to expire. Construction resumed in the city on Monday.
Blaine County and the cities of Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue each extended their ordinances through April 19, keeping a ban on nonessential construction until at least the end of this week.
“I think we’re in an extremely difficult situation here, balancing the health crisis as well as an economic crisis,” Commissioner Angenie McCleary said in a commission meeting Saturday.
County commissioners and city leaders will consider further extending the local construction bans at the end of this week.
The problem i see is that our elected official with ZERO experience so they extrapolate the 6 foot social distancing guidelines by the CDC to "everyone should isolate" in their homes. Over-reaction? My perspective, "absolutely". There are an incredible number of jobs that allow individuals to maintain specified social distancing without destroying peoples lives. Let them worK!!!
Yes the elected officials in Blaine have no clue how a construction business works.
In this time of uncertainty and unemployment ,Trump has proposed increasing Green Card Permits but also suggested lowering the fixed income of farm workers to help struggling farmers.
How is it that in “ the greatest economy ever” that after approx a month, we have businesses shuttering, employees furloughed, stimulus checks sent to everyone, and skyrocketing unemployment claims? If things were so great prior to the virus, wouldn’t those “great, great companies” have a substantial reserve to survive something like this? Is it a coincidence that our debt has tripled at the same time as our “ greatest economy ever” ? Debt created without a war or an infrastructure program, or an immigration bill? I feel horribly for the working people so suddenly shut out of “the greatest economy ever”..after a month..really? Be careful who you choose to “Make America great again”
Spam hit piece
Boeing rewarded their stockholders handsomely before turning to Uncle Sam for (massive ) bailouts.
Copy & paste from Dem talking points, Zen?
@ insertfoot-Anything there you don’t agree with? Only tribe I run with is the truth. Take your tribal rhetoric elsewhere...
The only place in the entire country to destroy the construction and landscape industy. Way to go City and County officials, destroying lives in an already difficult time. With construction open in the rest of the country, how many people have left the valley for work elswhere? It gets worse- have you seen the new construction order that puts the property in jeopardy as well as the workers? Read it, it's unconstitutional and illeagal.
Right on!
