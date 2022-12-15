Sun Valley residents and visitors may have noticed something a little different about the town’s busiest intersection: About two weeks ago, the traffic light at the four-way intersection of Sun Valley, Saddle and Dollar roads went out, and it hasn’t been fixed.
“There is a magnetic loop that [powers the light] embedded in the asphalt,” Sun Valley Streets Superintendent Bill Whitesell said. “That loop has a fault in it somewhere, and it wasn’t working correctly, so we just decided to change it to just flashing red."
Since then, the intersection has functioned like a four-way stop, complete with temporary stop signs to hammer the point home.
