Sun Valley construction

Construction in Sun Valley helped drive a year-over-year increase in June local-option tax receipts.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Sun Valley’s local-option tax revenue in June this year increased slightly compared to last year, and total LOT revenue in the city continued to outpace last year’s numbers, spurred by record-breaking revenue early this fiscal year.

The tax, levied mostly on tourists, generated almost $265,000 in Sun Valley in June 2023, up from roughly $263,000 last year, according to the city’s most recent report.

Sun Valley collects a 4% LOT on lodging, food and beverages, alcohol by the drink, recreation memberships, rentals and event admissions. It collects a 2% LOT on construction materials and ski passes, plus 3% on retail sales.

