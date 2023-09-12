Sun Valley’s local-option tax revenue in June this year increased slightly compared to last year, and total LOT revenue in the city continued to outpace last year’s numbers, spurred by record-breaking revenue early this fiscal year.
The tax, levied mostly on tourists, generated almost $265,000 in Sun Valley in June 2023, up from roughly $263,000 last year, according to the city’s most recent report.
Sun Valley collects a 4% LOT on lodging, food and beverages, alcohol by the drink, recreation memberships, rentals and event admissions. It collects a 2% LOT on construction materials and ski passes, plus 3% on retail sales.
