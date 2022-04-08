President Joe Biden’s appointment to be ambassador to Finland, Douglas Hickey, was sworn into the position Wednesday at Sun Valley City Hall in an atypical ceremony.
Hickey chose to hold the ceremony in Sun Valley instead of in the nation’s capital because he “thought it would be special,” he said. Hickey and his family live just outside of Sun Valley. His wife, Dawn Ross, and their three children—Parker, Cole and Lyra—were all present at the ceremony, standing besides Hickey as he recited the oath of office.
“Ambassador Hickey will not treat politics as an intellectual exercise, but to actually achieve goals,” said Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks, a friend of Hickey’s. “The appointment of Doug Hickey to be ambassador to the Republic of Finland gives me very good reason to be optimistic.”
Hickey previously served as ambassador and commissioner general to Expo Milano, a world exposition on agriculture and food, in 2015. He was appointed to that position by then-President Barack Obama.
Hickey holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Siena College in New York. From 1989 to 1994, he served as the president of Metropolitan Fiber Systems, a telecommunications company. Following that, he served as president and CEO of Critical Path Inc., another telecommunications company, from 1998-2001. Most recently, he was the president and CEO of a food and beverage industry software business called Binwise.
Hickey was initially being considered for the position of ambassador to Italy. Biden appointed him to the Finland post on Oct. 8, 2021, and he was confirmed by a U.S. Senate vote on March 24.
“I’m really excited about this. The Finnish people are strong and determined people, and with what’s happening in the world right now, there are going to be some very interesting choices,” he said. “So, I’m looking to help in any way I can.”
The ambassador will move to the U.S. Embassy in Helsinki in the coming months. Before he leaves, there will be a second swearing-in ceremony in Washington, D.C.
First, Hickey plans to enjoy his remaining time in Ketchum and Sun Valley. As the ceremony ended, he jovially invited attendees to join him and his family to celebrate with a burger and a beverage.
“Let’s all go to Grumpy’s!” he said. ￼
