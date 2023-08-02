After a failure to reach an agreement with the Sun Valley Elkhorn Association to sell the parcel of land slotted for the so-called Jericho development, the owners of the site are preparing to appear before the Sun Valley City Council for what will be the final stage of review from the city before the project goes to the Elkhorn Springs Master Association and SVEA boards.
At issue are plans to install 19 modular housing units and an approximately 1,000-square-foot, four-car detached parking structure on a .9-acre site at 103 Village Way, adjacent to the Elkhorn community tennis and pickleball courts.
In June, Mayor Peter Hendricks said during a City Council meeting that the project would be on the Aug. 3 agenda, but the review is now delayed. Developer Jordan Jadallah, whose family owns the lot, explained why they have yet to submit the project for consideration by the City Council.
“We have strong confidence that Jericho will be approved by the council,” he said. “We remain hopeful to work out a fair review process with both HOA architectural design committees and want to allow sufficient time and space for that process.”
The Jadallah team received some criticism for suggesting that the design be workshopped with the design committees instead of being formally proposed to the board. In a letter to Elkhorn residents sent last month, the SVEA wrote: “Mr. Jadallah insists that the ESMA and SVEA design committees meet with his architects without further review by the two organizations’ respective boards. That would be inconsistent with both organizations’ governing documents.”
Jadallah responded in an interview this week: “The existing process involves a series of reviews from multiple design committees, much like preparing a meal with several chefs working separately. Our suggestion to meet ESMA and SVEA design committees directly is aimed at streamlining the dialogue, which we believe can lead to a better outcome for all.”
The SVEA letter also addressed discussions with the Jericho team of a potential land swap or cash deal to purchase the land in question. The organization said a property swap is “unacceptable,” as it would simply move unwanted development from one parcel to another.
The SVEA also accused the Jadallahs of quoting them $4 million to purchase the land from the family, significantly more than the initial ask. The letter also says that the development team requested a valuation be done because they suspect the value to be much more than $4 million.
In his interview, Jadallah said that the costs of the project to this point have been around $4 million and that the team stands by that total, although a formal number was never quoted to SVEA since the final valuation was never performed.
The Sun Valley Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project’s design-review application on April 6. At the same meeting, the P&Z recommended with a formal vote that the City Council approve an amendment to the Elkhorn Springs Master Plan in order to reflect a reduction in density from the original proposals for the site, as well as an amendment to the Elkhorn Springs large block plat, which is essentially a plan for the layout of the site. It is expected that Jericho will appear on a City Council agenda this fall.
The 19 residential units—planned to be rented at market-rate prices—would be configured into five residences with 2,880 square feet of floor area and 14 units with 1,920 square feet of living area. The three-level units would include garages and decks, with some decks on the building rooftop.
The varying heights of the three residential buildings on the Commercial Center-zoned site would range up to 44 feet above established grade.
The P&Z commenced review of three applications associated with the development in late February, followed by a second review in late March, ahead of the early April vote.
The completed designs were much scrutinized during the review process.
Jadallah said that the design process is constantly evolving.
“Our engagement with the different review boards has been ongoing for the past 12 months. We have made many significant changes and anticipate further changes,” he said.
Parking is another popular concern of members of the public who have spoken at the handful of meetings concerning the development. The Elkhorn tennis courts, golf club and pool are in the immediate vicinity, as is the newly remodeled Wood River Synagogue. The plan includes garages, and Community Development Director Brittany Skelton said the project is required to build parking spaces. But, opponents of the project have pointed out that the development will remove approximately 25 parking spaces that have been traditionally used by the public.
“No one has acknowledged the obvious disaster with inadequate parking if Jericho is developed,” Elkhorn Village resident Mary Rolland wrote to the P&Z prior to the April meeting. “Even though they represent there is enough for them, there will not be enough for those trying to find parking for the amenities.”
An online petition opposed to the Jericho development had almost 800 signatures as of Monday morning.
Jadallah said that while citizens have been fortunate to use the parking spaces in the past, public use of private land is not the norm.
“The status quo remains: Without a formal agreement, SVEA does not have rights to use the private property,” he said.
Also at issue at the April 6 meeting was snow storage. It was noted that there is not enough on-site space for adequate storage. The project, based on its size and according to city statutes, is required to have storage for 5,723 square feet of snow. Forty percent of the storage will be done on site, mostly behind and between the buildings. Sixty percent would be taken to a site just north of Clear Creek Disposal on state Highway 75. At that meeting, P&Z Commissioner Bill Boeger asked that the applicant explore a more local snow-storage option.
The project site is one earmarked for large-scale development in the Elkhorn Springs master plan. The proposed development is actually smaller than what was originally considered. Members of the public didn’t see that as much of a positive, though, with many calling guiding documents out of touch. Elkhorn resident Mike Moser took issue with the age of the Elkhorn Springs master plan, which was drafted in the early 2000s.
“We’ve talked about a master plan that’s over 20 years old—and yet here we are. [It’s] going to greatly affect the core of Elkhorn,” he said at the March 23 meeting. “Somebody needs to be responsible for taking another look at the master plan.”
In April, Boeger said that he thinks the building will ultimately add character to the neighborhood’s evolving look.
“There isn’t an Elkhorn Springs architectural style more than there is a Sun Valley style—the golf house, pool house, inn and Jewish Community Center are all right there and [are all different],” he said.
The next Sun Valley City Council meeting after Aug. 3 will be Aug. 24. A building permit was issued for the project on July 21. ￼
The developer is showing his true colors by first putting up a construction fence before the project was approved, then forced to take it down. Then he turned off the irrigation so the lot is now brown. A little FU to the neighborhood.
These arguments are precisely why Sun Valley has a need for astute building planners and design regulations and guidelines. The same reason Ketchum is a recognized dark-skies community (requiring all projects to have dark-sky compliant lighting) is the same reason Sun Valley’s mountain resort aesthetic needs defining and safeguards in place to maintain a pleasing and harmonious aesthetic. There’s no putting the toothpaste back in the tube. And in this case, “Jericho” is going be the Aquafresh of developments. Trendy… ridiculous…then then torn down when others take the places of short-sighted (and design-challenged) leaders.
You must be joking about Ketchum as a dark skies community. Have you seen how SVCo uses the lit up skies of Ketchum in its advertising? It is incredibly easy to get around the exterior fixture regulation. Massive windows. That’s what’s happening with Bluebird and what is proposed for the Marriott. Nothing P&Z can do about it—perfectly legal. If we cared about Dark Skies we would have a lumens limit like communities that care about dark skies do.
As probably the only Association is the Wood River Valley to be threatened by the City of Ketchum over our lighting, let me add to the hypocrisy of these cities further. In 2014 we were rebuilding portions of our Association. One thing we want to do was conform with the Dark Sky ordinance. At that point lighting companies were not listing fixtures as “Dark Sky Compliant” so we took 3 different fixtures wired up to the City to have them pick one that fit their definition of being compliant. They picked one, we installed 48 of them on the property and all was good…. Until 2020. Then, a new neighbor made the mistake of asking about the dark sky rules, and before you could say “lights out!” the city of Ketchum sent us a letter threatening massive fines and jail for the Board of the Association!!! They were the ones that picked the fixture!!! We had to lawyer up and they wouldn’t back down. Luckily, I came up with a cheap solution and all is well. Since then, I drive everywhere and see lighting that was far far worse that the ones we had (like clear glass globes). And to this date, not one other association or private property has been force to comply with the City’s rule. This said, I like to point out hypocrisy in P&Z Boards here that never follow the laws that they establish themselves. In the case of this particular complex, I wouldn’t want it, but the laws say they can build it. And if the P&Z applies the law as they are required to, as is the Association, then they get to build it. If I were them, I would agree to sit down with the developers and plan out what would be good for everyone rather than taking a hostile perspective. Cities do not do well in lawsuits in Idaho.
As it is my pet peeve to point out zoning rules in the cities in the Wood River Valley, once again P&Z’nans other committees go way beyond what they are supposed to be doing. Is this project within zoning regulations? Apparently, yes. Are they trying to confirm to the Association’s “look” rules? Yes, and have been trying to streamline the process with an apparent uncooperative board. (Why would they want to make excuses for not working with the group?) finally, parking is an issue, however, it isn’t the responsibility of a private entity to provide parking for their neighboring private club!! If they do, would Elkhorn provide access to all their facilities to the new residents free of charge? I doubt it.
