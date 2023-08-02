Jericho Sun Valley

The planned Jericho housing development is proposed for a site adjacent to the Elkhorn Village tennis courts.

 Photo courtesy of city of Sun Valley

After a failure to reach an agreement with the Sun Valley Elkhorn Association to sell the parcel of land slotted for the so-called Jericho development, the owners of the site are preparing to appear before the Sun Valley City Council for what will be the final stage of review from the city before the project goes to the Elkhorn Springs Master Association and SVEA boards.

At issue are plans to install 19 modular housing units and an approximately 1,000-square-foot, four-car detached parking structure on a .9-acre site at 103 Village Way, adjacent to the Elkhorn community tennis and pickleball courts.

In June, Mayor Peter Hendricks said during a City Council meeting that the project would be on the Aug. 3 agenda, but the review is now delayed. Developer Jordan Jadallah, whose family owns the lot, explained why they have yet to submit the project for consideration by the City Council.

