A Sign of the Times
Express photo by Roland Lane

A new, modern sign has been installed at Sun Valley City Hall, the final element of a months-long project to reconfigure the entrance to the building and the intersection where it sits. Over the summer and early fall, contractors for the city removed numerous trees and the old sign, and moved the entrance to the building from Elkhorn Road to Fairway Road. The main element of the project was realigning and rebuilding the four-way intersection of Dollar, Old Dollar, Fairway and Elkhorn roads. Next year, the city plans to rebuild Sun Valley Road.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments