Sun Valley city leaders are hoping that a new downhill bike lane along the east side of Elkhorn Road from the top of the hill at Village Way to the City Hall intersection will improve traffic flow and safety on the steep stretch.
The city contracted with Nampa-based Idaho Materials & Construction to build the bike lane for approximately $400,000.
It is intended for cyclists who want to travel at higher speeds than what is allowed on the existing bike and pedestrian path on the west side of Elkhorn Road.
Last week, Councilwoman Jane Conard expressed concerns about the project, saying that instructional signs and painted markings are needed. Mayor Peter Hendricks said signs, lines and additional work are forthcoming.
“We’re not done yet,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
4OOK?? Insane.
Douglas , could t agree more .
Perhaps Sun Valley along with the SVPD might consider enforcing dangerous/excessive speeds on Village Way. Kids, parents and dog owners would be appreciative.
$400,000 for street bike folly? Absurd.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In