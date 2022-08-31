22-06-22-brewfest-18-roland.jpg

Sun Valley’s Festival Meadow hosted Brewfest in June. The city is proposing changes to the field.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

As the city of Sun Valley continues to advance plans to develop its Festival Meadow field into a landscaped park with public facilities, some citizens are pushing back on the initiative.

Thomas Goetz, a part-time Sun Valley resident with longtime family ties to the area, is leading an effort to stop or slow down the plan, with an eye toward preserving the site along Sun Valley Road as undeveloped open space.

Goetz and some like-minded citizens—calling themselves the Sun Valley Gateway Coalition—are collecting signatures on a “Save Festival Meadow” petition through the change.org website. By Tuesday morning, the petition had garnered more than 820 signatures. On Monday, Goetz said most of the people signing the online petition were in the Wood River Valley, though it is open to anyone.

