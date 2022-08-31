As the city of Sun Valley continues to advance plans to develop its Festival Meadow field into a landscaped park with public facilities, some citizens are pushing back on the initiative.
Thomas Goetz, a part-time Sun Valley resident with longtime family ties to the area, is leading an effort to stop or slow down the plan, with an eye toward preserving the site along Sun Valley Road as undeveloped open space.
Goetz and some like-minded citizens—calling themselves the Sun Valley Gateway Coalition—are collecting signatures on a “Save Festival Meadow” petition through the change.org website. By Tuesday morning, the petition had garnered more than 820 signatures. On Monday, Goetz said most of the people signing the online petition were in the Wood River Valley, though it is open to anyone.
The mission of the campaign is simple. The petition webpage calls the Festival Meadow a “unique and pastoral gem” that, if developed, “would be forever changed and altered.”
“The meadow is an intrinsic part of the Gateway to Sun Valley, a unique open space that must be protected and preserved—not developed by the city,” the petition page states.
At issue is a city initiative unveiled earlier this year to turn the approximately 5-acre open field near the Ketchum-Sun Valley city line into an active park with several features and amenities. The property abuts additional open space owned by Sun Valley Resort.
Draft plans put forth at an Aug. 10 open house at the site include:
A vehicular lane, drop-off area and small parking lot on the southern side of the property, next to Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church.
A tree-lined promenade entering from the east, abutted by a small pavilion.
An open lawn area in the center that could host events, surrounded by a winding path.
Restrooms, natural play areas and—on the western side—a gently inclined sledding area for kids.
An amphitheater on the sloping western side with views of surrounding hillsides.
Goetz said he believes the site is integral to the expansive open space that has existed at the gateway to Sun Valley for decades. The proposed changes would “destroy” the site, he said.
“The gateway to Sun Valley has been an open space—honored and preserved—for the entire 86 years Sun Valley Resort has been there,” he said.
In addition, Goetz said, the proposed project conflicts with one of city’s stated goals in its comprehensive plan, a document meant to guide land-use decisions. The latest, 2015 iteration of the plan—like other versions—includes a goal to preserve natural and scenic resources, the environment and open spaces, he noted.
“The city should honor its own mandate to protect open space,” he said.
Goetz and some other citizens—including former City Administrator Dan Pincetich—have also raised issues with the city’s process for developing the plans. Other than the Aug. 10 open house, opportunities for comment and public involvement have been sparse, Goetz said. He also wonders if the project warrants studies of impacts on traffic and the environment.
“The public needs opportunities to officially give comments, on the record,” he said.
Goetz said he hopes the petition raises awareness of his group’s concerns and prompts the city to slow the process down and further study the project.
“It seems that they already have their minds made up,” he said.
The ultimate goal of the Sun Valley Gateway Coalition is to have the city designate the property as open space that will be protected in perpetuity, Goetz said.
The City Council is scheduled to discuss the project at its Thursday, Sept. 1, meeting.
If the City Council ultimately approves a plan to make changes to the site, the project would then have to go through the formal approval process of the Planning and Zoning Commission.
City officials have said they would like to start the project soon after a plan is approved, possibly next spring. ￼
