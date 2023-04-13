The Fly Sun Valley Alliance has announced Friedman Memorial Airport's summer and fall flight schedules, with daily nonstops offered through Alaska, Delta and United airlines to Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco and Salt Lake City.
United will also operate an additional Chicago flight on Saturdays and Sundays from June 24 to Sept. 3. The United flight to LAX is also being extended by two weeks this fall until Oct. 22, Fly Sun Valley said.
Here's a look at what's available:
Alaska Airlines
Daily nonstop flights to and from Seattle, May 18-Sept. 5. The flight will also run Thursdays and Sundays May 4-14 and Sept. 7-Oct. 29.
Delta Airlines
Twice-daily nonstop flights to and from Salt Lake City, year round.
United Airlines
A daily nonstop flights to and from Denver, year round.
Nonstop flights to and from Los Angeles (LAX) two times per week— Wednesday and Saturday—from June 4-21, followed by daily nonstop flights to LAX from June 23 through Sept. 4. The schedule then returns to two times per week—Wednesday and Saturday—from Sept. 6 - Oct. 22.
Nonstop flights from San Francisco (SFO) to SUN two times per week, on Thursdays and Saturdays, from June 3-22, followed by daily nonstop flights June 23-Sept. 4. The schedule then returns to two times per week— Wednesday and Saturday to SUN and Thursdays and Sundays from SUN—from Sept. 6 - 28.
Is there a reason there’s not a non stop to PDX yet?
