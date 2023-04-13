The Fly Sun Valley Alliance has announced Friedman Memorial Airport's summer and fall flight schedules, with daily nonstops offered through Alaska, Delta and United airlines to Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco and Salt Lake City.

United will also operate an additional Chicago flight on Saturdays and Sundays from June 24 to Sept. 3. The United flight to LAX is also being extended by two weeks this fall until Oct. 22, Fly Sun Valley said. 

Here's a look at what's available:

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments