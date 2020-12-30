20-12-30 Torchlight Parade Fireworks 2 Roland C.jpg
Express photo by Roland Lane

Dollar Mountain lit up with the annual torchlight parade and fireworks display on Christmas Eve. Though many holiday traditions were absent this year, the Sun Valley Resort made sure to keep this one alive. Austrian ski instructors held the first torchlight parade at the resort in 1937, and the event has been going strong each year since then. The 80th annual ski season has now been underway at Sun Valley for more than month, with lifts now running on both Bald and Dollar Mountains. On Tuesday, the resort announced it will be releasing more day tickets for guests between now and Jan. 2 for both Dollar and Baldy. Skiers are urged to purchase passes in advance at sunvalley.com.

