The proposed development of Festival Meadow—a source of controversy in the Sun Valley community—advanced last week as the Sun Valley City Council agreed to draft individual plans for the parcel that will be discussed at their next meeting.
A plan to develop the site along Sun Valley Road was first brought before the City Council earlier this year. Since then, the Sun Valley Gateway Coalition, an organization with the mission of “saving Festival Meadow,” has been formed and has put out a petition to stop the plans. The petition has more than 1,300 signatures.
The draft plan—which includes a parking area, an amphitheater, a meandering pathway, landscaping and other elements—is estimated to cost $3.7 million to $4.25 million.
Thomas Goetz, a Sun Valley property owner and founder of the Gateway Coalition, criticized the council at the Oct. 6 meeting for what he called a non-transparent process.
“Besides an open house [at the site] on a rainy afternoon in August, there has been no public forum or opportunity for comment,” he said. “I would simply ask that you follow best practices and due process in making such a radical transformation to the fabric of the city. Will you commit today to an official community meeting, and a traffic study to see what these 18 new parking spaces will do [to traffic on Sun Valley Road]?”
Councilwoman Michelle Griffith responded.
“Many people have come and commented publicly,” she said. “This is the first time we’ve heard from you.”
When Goetz went to reply, Griffith interjected. “This is not a back and forth,” she said.
There was a workshop open to the public earlier this summer that was officially noticed, according to Griffith.
“That was a good opportunity for [Mr. Goetz] to contribute more informally,” she said.
The plan was discussed at last month’s regular City Council meeting, which was well-attended and yielded numerous public comments.
“To say that this was not a transparent process is inaccurate,” Griffith said.
Councilman Keith Saks was more understanding of Goetz’s complaints.
“I think that there may have been a lack of transparency [in the beginning of this process] but based on comments that have come out, I think there will be plenty of [transparency] moving forward,” he said. “I think we should send out an e-blast to our constituents to make it easier for citizens to give their thoughts.”
Goetz’s point about the proposed parking spaces’ effect on traffic was considered by the council.
“I don’t want to see parking there. I think we should encourage people to ride their bikes there as much as possible,” Councilman Brad DuFur said.
Minimizing the amount of hardscape—as opposed to landscape—is a priority for Councilmen DuFur and Saks, the latter expressing his ambivalence on the project as a whole.
“I would request that we think long and hard about why we need this park and to what better use these funds could be put,” he said. “We have talked for a long time about a new fire station, and I would rather see these types of funds put aside for a fire station, which is a necessity.”
Councilwoman Jane Conard echoed concerns about the cost of the plan, although she is an ardent supporter of the project.
“I’m concerned that once the public sees the costs [associated with this project], there won’t be any support for it,” she said.
DuFur raised the question of funding, which has yet to be sourced.
“Before this goes to Planning and Zoning, should we get an idea as a council as to how we are going to pay for this? Is it feasible for us to come up with $3 or $4 million?” he said.
“I think we should put a ‘do-not-exceed’ amount on the plan before sending it to Planning and Zoning,” Griffith said.
She also suggested that BYLA, the architecture firm tasked with designing the project, come up with an approximate cost of each element so the City Council and P&Z can better decide which elements to prioritize.
Saks said more work needs to be done at a staff level so that the P&Z has a more specific understanding of the plans. Those specifics will also be hashed out by the public at a P&Z review, Griffith said.
“[The Planning and Zoning meetings] will give the public a chance to offer feedback,” she said.
Ben Young, of BYLA, added that he expects public feedback to draw the plan towards a middle ground.
“Once we get into deeper discussions [with the public and Planning and Zoning], my bet is that the public and staff are going to want this amphitheater to be low maintenance, easy to blend into the hillside,” he said. “That [among other things] will drive down the cost, so I don’t think we should focus too much on cost right now.”
City Administrator Walt Femling said that the plan can also be tackled in phases to better utilize funds.
“We can always break the cost down and take a phased approach,” he said. “Maybe that first phase is just a million or two million [dollars worth of work], then down the road with a little public and private partnership, maybe we are able to put in the amphitheater and walkway.”
The council was in agreement that they want some sort of development on the parcel—as to what degree, opinions varied. Council members Saks and DuFur were in favor of natural changes to the site, but a bit more hesitant about hardscape development.
“I believe that some small improvements are appropriate for this parcel without negating the open effect that it has,” Saks said. “I think bathrooms would make the property much more usable. I think trees [for shade] are needed; in the summertime it’s like an oven out there.”
“I’d like to see no pavilion and no concrete in order to keep it as natural as possible,” DuFur said.
Mayor Peter Hendricks said the next step is for the city’s Community Development Department to figure out the details of what components are needed in order to present it to Planning and Zoning. He has asked council members to draft a list of components that they want included in the project before the Nov. 3 City Council meeting.
“I appreciate your comments, but I want something more than comments—something definitive on how you think we should proceed, so at the next meeting we are ready to go to P&Z and are able to say, ‘This is what we want, will it pass?’”
Hendricks added that these next steps in the process, especially the Planning and Zoning hearings, will allow the public to thoroughly “talk about the nitty gritty” details of the plan.
Public interest in the project is strong.
“I have been on council for six years now,” DuFur said. “I think I have received more public comment at the grocery store, on the phone, than I ever have before since I have been on council.” ￼
Two performance stages? A pavilion and amphitheater? That shows how nuts you SV Council folks really are.
There are some great comments here. I like the one that points out SV residents, who will be paying for this extravaganza by the way, won't even be using it much. Ketchum residents in the city core have the easiest access, as they do for many city parks including Atkinson's. Thanks for the tax dollar donations SV but wouldn't it be best to put your money to better use by building a new firehouse that your SV Council insisted upon instead of partnering with Ketchum to build a joint firehouse?! Maybe you should ask what happened to brilliant plan they came up with. Doesn't it make you want to get behind their next project?
PB&Jelly is also spot on that there is much parking in that area already and we don't need more pavement.
Please also consider that this area is a migration route for deer, elk and even pronghorn, especially this time of the year. They come down off the hillside and head to Trail Creek, where they can access more migration routes, either across Dollar Mtn or down into the Big Wood River riparian zone. Of course SV Council members are oblivious to this because as mentioned before, they live 'so far away' from this parcel that they have no clue how that meadow is currently being used.
Oh, and don't forget your upkeep fees in perpetuity. But you SV folks all are so rich you can have your cake (new firehouse and second pavilion) and eat it too. Keep throwing the money. There are plenty of people with their hands out ready to snatch it up.
It’s interesting what causes people to get their tighty whities in a wad. I agree with cutting the inconsequential parking spaces. However, landscaping a relatively nondescript and innocuous green field and increasing its beauty and function seems like a slam dunk. The City Council should figure out a way to do both. (We hear tax revenues are robust!) Why not a beautifully landscaped space AND a renovated fire house? Let’s think bigger. BTW …. the “don’t fix it if it ain’t broke” philosophy is a small mindset. How many times have we received something we didn’t even know we needed or wanted? This could be that.
As a Ketchum resident I don’t get a vote on this, but I hope our SV neighbors won’t want to pave the meadow. 20 spots won’t make a dent for a big event, and for a casual user, it’s an easy walk from numerous parking spaces.
Most all Sun Valley residents live a mile our more from the festival meadows project, they won't be using it.
Also the Mayor said "I appreciate your comments, but I want something more than comments—something definitive on how you think we should proceed.." The people have said something about how to proceed... NOT TO!
As of today 1376 people have signed a petition to leave the meadow alone!!! Why is this petition being ignored???? This is an ego project by the SV City Council. That is all it is.
The Pointless Park is a windfall for a newly arrived landscaping company, from Hailey. They tried to sell Hailey on an Astro-Turf pit, which still may happen. 3000 signed a petition to stop the Marriot or at least get them to follow existing zoning laws and that was ignored. Local governments doesn't care what the public wants, they have their own "vision" and it sucks.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it. It ain't broke.
