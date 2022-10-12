festivalmeadowsmock.jpg

The city of Sun Valley is still refining its plan for Festival Meadow.

The proposed development of Festival Meadow—a source of controversy in the Sun Valley community—advanced last week as the Sun Valley City Council agreed to draft individual plans for the parcel that will be discussed at their next meeting.

A plan to develop the site along Sun Valley Road was first brought before the City Council earlier this year. Since then, the Sun Valley Gateway Coalition, an organization with the mission of “saving Festival Meadow,” has been formed and has put out a petition to stop the plans. The petition has more than 1,300 signatures.

The draft plan—which includes a parking area, an amphitheater, a meandering pathway, landscaping and other elements—is estimated to cost $3.7 million to $4.25 million.

