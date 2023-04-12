elkhorn1.png (copy)

The view of proposed townhomes project as presented in late March.

 Photo courtesy of the city of Sun Valley

The last Elkhorn Springs parcel tabbed for development in the city of Sun Valley’s 2005 Comprehensive Plan passed the design-review process on Thursday, signaling the end of a long road that saw sizable opposition from some members of the public and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The planned Jericho Townhomes span three residential buildings that have a maximum height of 44 feet. The 19 market-rate residential units are split into two designs. Five of the units are 2,880 square feet and 14 are 1,920 square feet. There is an attached garage on the ground level, as well as additional garages for some models and surface parking.

Critics have called the project too tall, too modern and too expensive, among other things. The market-rate units are being placed on the open plot of land between Badeyana Drive, Village Way and the Elkhorn tennis courts, in Elkhorn Village. This parcel’s de-facto use as a miniature park for the residents of Elkhorn was another point brought up by opponents of the project, who said green space is of better use to the community than more market-rate housing.

