A large development of rental properties in Elkhorn Village is close to being approved after Sun Valley’s Planning and Zoning Commission navigated a variety of community concerns and expressed support for elements of the project last month.

The P&Z moved to continue the hearing with hopes of making a couple of small changes before the project is discussed for what’s likely the final time at an April 6 meeting. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in Sun Valley City Hall.

The project will occupy the empty space between Village Way and the Elkhorn tennis courts. It spans three residential buildings that have a maximum height of 44 feet. The 19 units are market-rate residential rentals with the local workforce in mind, according to developer Sam Jadallah. Five of the units are 2,880 square feet, and 14 are 1,920 square feet. There is an attached garage on the ground level, as well as additional garages for some models and surface parking.

elkhorn4.png

The view from Badeyana Drive.
elkhorn2.png

The view from Village Way.

