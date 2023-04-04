A large development of rental properties in Elkhorn Village is close to being approved after Sun Valley’s Planning and Zoning Commission navigated a variety of community concerns and expressed support for elements of the project last month.
The P&Z moved to continue the hearing with hopes of making a couple of small changes before the project is discussed for what’s likely the final time at an April 6 meeting. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. in Sun Valley City Hall.
The project will occupy the empty space between Village Way and the Elkhorn tennis courts. It spans three residential buildings that have a maximum height of 44 feet. The 19 units are market-rate residential rentals with the local workforce in mind, according to developer Sam Jadallah. Five of the units are 2,880 square feet, and 14 are 1,920 square feet. There is an attached garage on the ground level, as well as additional garages for some models and surface parking.
Before the April 6 meeting, the applicant will work with Community Development Director Brittany Skelton on plat notes, specifically on how to divide the land into three parcels so the individual buildings could be sold more easily in the future should a buyer come forward. The city and developer agreed that a condition that keeps the properties as long-term rental housing is necessary. The applicant will also present a more comprehensive snow removal plan.
“Then, hopefully, next time we will have all five commissioners in the room, and we can make a decision,” Planning and Zoning Chair Ken Herich said during the design review meeting on March 23.
Much of the opposition to the project was rooted in worry about adding another large building to the neighborhood. Across the street, there are the Elkhorn Village apartments, which are taller than the proposed project on Village Way. The architects intentionally scaled back the project from the maximum allowed number of units and height of the buildings for that reason, according to Jadallah.
Skelton said the city’s comprehensive plan is clear that this area should be used for dense housing. She also added her thoughts on the public’s role in this debate.
“At the end of the day, this is a private property owner. Nobody else owns it. They come to the city and they ask for a building permit, and a neighbor can’t say, ‘You need my permission, too,’” she said.
Commissioner Daniel Hollis said he thinks the project is appropriate for the space.
“Yes—it is a 20-year-old master plan, and maybe it should have been looked at [and changed], but this is the last parcel in that plan,” he said. “The developer could have done a lot more on this site. I applaud taking the scale back on this project. They have tried to work with the comments, and they have responded in a way that I am liking more and more.”
Most of the comments that the commission gave to the applicant at the Feb. 23 meeting were cosmetic in nature. They asked for more variety in the metal paneling to “break up the largest metal wall spans,” according to Skelton. The applicant was also asked to better differentiate between the stair tower and upper floor with a material change, add more to the ground floor walls and concrete, change the light gray roof, consider implementing horizontal metal panels in addition to vertical and add more wood.
This iteration of the project met all these requests, most notably with a darker roof and some more wood siding that the commission liked. The applicant also added a parapet to screen roof penetrations, rather than other screening that the commission didn’t like in February.
These changes didn’t make a difference for many members of the public, however.
Elkhorn resident Libby Holtz expressed her concerns, saying the material changes didn’t “make any difference at all.”
“I just don’t think this is proper for the atmosphere of Elkhorn Village—right now there is about a foot to walk your dog [on Village Way] or you’re in the street, and that will only get worse,” she said.
Elkhorn resident Mike Moser took issue with the time since the drafting of the Elkhorn Springs master plan, which designated the area for dense housing, and was drafted in the early 2000s.
“We’ve talked about a master plan that’s over 20 years old—and yet here we are. [It’s] going to greatly affect the core of Elkhorn,” he said. “Somebody needs to be responsible for taking another look at the master plan.”
Some commenters pointed out that reducing the amount of parking during construction could cause complications because of increased demand from the Wood River Synagogue and the pickleball courts. Jadallah said that won’t be an issue, and that at the height of construction, residents can expect infrequent road closures for no more than a few minutes at a time.
One of the reasons for opposition that was rooted more in the process came from Rachael Clark, president of Elkhorn Springs Master Association, which represents over 100 homeowners in the neighborhood. She asked that the approval be delayed on the grounds that it will put undue pressure on the Master Association to do the same. She said she thinks the city should wait until the Sun Valley Elkhorn Association approves a design review.
“I think if we’re going to delay this just to wait for [feedback] from someone else, we’re kicking a can [down the road] that’s not there,” Herich said.
Another point of opposition was that this land would be better served as open space for the citizens of Elkhorn to enjoy. Jadallah offered a surprising perspective.
“People would prefer a dog park, an open space, something that serves the Elkhorn community, and I kind of agree with them—if it were a public lot,” he said. “Elkhorn had the opportunity to buy it, and they didn’t. If that’s what they wanted, that’s OK, but this isn’t the forum for that—I am the owner of the lot.”
Commissioner Bill Boeger said the commission will not consider context outside of how the building fits with the rules of the city.
“This is a significant improvement from last time,” he said. “Our job as commissioners is to look at this through the lens of the city code.”
Assuming the applicant satisfies the commission’s requests and barring any surprises at the meeting on April 6, the project will pass design review and be ready to begin implementation. The units will be constructed in California before being shipped to Idaho and installed in completion. ￼
