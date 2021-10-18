Sun Valley Company will begin dredging the north end of Sun Valley Lake today, Monday, Oct. 18, according to Sun Valley City Clerk Nancy Flannigan.
“Due to an accumulation of sediment and silt, the lake has become unusable for the resort's summer paddle boating activities," Flannigan stated. "The dredging is routine maintenance in preparation for next summer."
A large quantity of muck, sediment and debris will be excavated from the lake and hauled to a storage site adjacent to the Sun Valley Employee Dormitories parking lot off Horseman's Center Road.
The project is expected to last through October, Flannigan said, creating more traffic on Dollar Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In