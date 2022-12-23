Residents of Elkhorn Village could be welcoming a host of new neighbors within the next couple of years, with development plans for a series of multi-family residences set to go before the city of Sun Valley within the next couple of months.
The pending plans call for developing land along Village Way that surrounds the Elkhorn tennis courts maintained by the Sun Valley Elkhorn Association. Developer David Hennessy of the Hennessy Co. submitted the application for development to the city this fall, where it has been going through revisions since.
Maya Lewis, associate planner for the city of Sun Valley, said the project featuring rental units could help fill a need in the community.
“This project fills a gap in the rental [market] within the community,” she said. “We don’t have any developments [completely made of rentals] other than properties owned by individuals, so this will [make up] where we are lacking.”
The whole project runs from the tennis courts up into the already existing Elkhorn neighborhood north of that along Village Way.
The land is zoned as Commercial Core. The development proposal calls for six multi-story residential buildings, as well as 10 paired homes. The multi-story units would have 111 market-rate residential units, as well as 15 community-housing units. A restaurant, “country store” and property management office are proposed on the grounds as well.
The application includes plans for 493 parking spaces. The 10 paired homes would have their own individual garages. Surface parking for non-resident visitors or people shopping or dining will total 129 spaces. The maximum height allowed in the CC zoning district is 44 feet, but the master plan for the area includes two buildings that are 63 feet.
Additionally, pedestrian pathways are proposed throughout the development, connecting the new buildings to other parts of Elkhorn Springs.
The modular homes would be constructed by Connect Homes, a California-based company that specializes in energy-efficient modular housing.
The packet submitted to the city says that the plan was originally scheduled to be worked in three phases over three years. Lewis said she does not have a good estimate for the timeline of this project, but that revisions by city staff should be done soon. When they are, the plan will be noticed to the public, and Sun Valley residents will have the opportunity to comment, she noted. ￼
