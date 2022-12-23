elkhornspringsdevelopment1.png

Residents of Elkhorn Village could be welcoming a host of new neighbors within the next couple of years, with development plans for a series of multi-family residences set to go before the city of Sun Valley within the next couple of months.

The pending plans call for developing land along Village Way that surrounds the Elkhorn tennis courts maintained by the Sun Valley Elkhorn Association. Developer David Hennessy of the Hennessy Co. submitted the application for development to the city this fall, where it has been going through revisions since.

Maya Lewis, associate planner for the city of Sun Valley, said the project featuring rental units could help fill a need in the community.

