A new residential development proposed for Elkhorn Village is planned to fill a need for rental units in the northern Wood River Valley.

 Courtesy graphic

Residents of Elkhorn Village in Sun Valley could be welcoming some new neighbors in the future, as a new development of residences in the center of the neighborhood is being prepared for review by city officials.

Developers Jordan and Sam Jadallah submitted an application for a development to the city in the fall, where it has been going through revisions since. The plan calls for 19 rental townhomes along Village Way in the community center, 21 fewer than the 40 allotted in the master plan for the location, according to a city staff report.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

