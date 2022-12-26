Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 21F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.