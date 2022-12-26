Residents of Elkhorn Village in Sun Valley could be welcoming some new neighbors in the future, as a new development of residences in the center of the neighborhood is being prepared for review by city officials.
Developers Jordan and Sam Jadallah submitted an application for a development to the city in the fall, where it has been going through revisions since. The plan calls for 19 rental townhomes along Village Way in the community center, 21 fewer than the 40 allotted in the master plan for the location, according to a city staff report.
Based on how many people currently live per rental unit in Sun Valley, city staff estimates that the plan would add around 50 people to Elkhorn.
As drafted, the development would include "higher-than-average finishes and amenities to attract families and professionals," according to a city staff report. The city expects that some of the rentals will be used for "seasonal, part-time residency in addition to the target market," and that "a percentage of the new residents will be part of the new and expanding remote workforce."
Maya Lewis, associate planner for the city of Sun Valley, said that the project could help fill a need in the community.
“This project fills a gap in the rental [space] within the community,” she said. “We don’t have any developments [completely made of rentals] other than properties owned by individuals, so this will [make up] where we are lacking.”
The site of the project is zoned CC, or Commercial Core. The current proposal calls for 14 three-bedroom homes and five four-bedroom homes. The draft plan calls for one unit of community housing, in line with the city's 5% allocation guideline for the zone.
The application includes plans for one-car garages for the three-bedroom homes and two-car garages for the four-bedroom homes. Plans call for 13 unassigned parking spaces. The project would be adjacent to the Sun Valley Elkhorn Association tennis courts and Village Way.
“We’re super excited about this because it’s going to be Sun Valley’s first all-electric rental community—it’s going to be really good for the future of the city,” Jadallah said.
Additionally, pedestrian pathways are proposed throughout the development, connecting the new buildings to other parts of the Elkhorn Springs neighborhood.
The modular homes would be constructed by Connect Homes, a California-based company that specializes in energy-efficient modular housing.
Lewis said she does not have a good estimate for the timeline of the project, but that revisions by city staff should be done soon. When they are, the plan will be noticed to the public, and the applicatin will go through the city's designated review process.
