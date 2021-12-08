Sun Valley leaders have finalized approval of changes to city code that would allow limited development on steep areas of some uneven or hillside lots.
City Council members voted 4-0 on Dec. 2 to conduct the third and final reading of the revised “hillside ordinance,” a set of regulations that has prohibited development on or encroachment into land areas with 25% slope or greater.
The changes proposed by Community Development Director Brittany Skelton allow the city—either through review by planning staff or, in some required cases, the Planning and Zoning Commission—to approve small-scale encroachments into parts of lots that exceed 25% in grade.
The amendments give the city the ability to approve the encroachments in limited cases if the development is in line with the “intent and purpose” of the city’s existing hillside development regulations, which call for protecting natural features of hillsides, ridges and the skyline.
The primary reason for the proposed changes is to create an administrative review and approval process for the limited encroachments onto steep slopes, instead of the city having to review and grant code variance requests from landowners to permit what it deems to be reasonable development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In