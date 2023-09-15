Sun Valley Council

Christian Wrede, an attorney, is running against incumbent Sun Valley Councilwomen Michelle Griffith and Jane Conard in the fall election.

Wrede, 53, practices in civil litigation and land use law, he said. Originally from Venice Beach, California, he moved to Sun Valley full-time in February 2022.

Wrede said he was drawn by the quality of life, including the area’s outdoor experience and freedom from crowds.

gbarnard@mtexpress.com

Load comments