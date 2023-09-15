Christian Wrede, an attorney, is running against incumbent Sun Valley Councilwomen Michelle Griffith and Jane Conard in the fall election.
Wrede, 53, practices in civil litigation and land use law, he said. Originally from Venice Beach, California, he moved to Sun Valley full-time in February 2022.
Wrede said he was drawn by the quality of life, including the area’s outdoor experience and freedom from crowds.
He decided to run for a council seat to preserve that quality of life in Sun Valley, which he believes is in jeopardy. He said the council should be more skeptical about developments that don’t preserve Sun Valley as a recreational resort, such as a proposed zoning change for the Sun Valley Community School’s Sagewillow Campus in Elkhorn.
“I feel like there are rapid and irreversible changes taking place and Sun Valley’s kind of reaching a tipping point,” he said. “And this is, as I understand it, the last opportunity for Sun Valley residents to affect the complexion of city government before the update to the comprehensive plan, including the future land-use plan.”
Of the three candidates running for council seats—Conard, Griffith and Wrede—the two who receive the most votes will be elected to office, City Clerk Nancy Flannigan said.
The filing period for candidates closed Friday, Sept. 8.
Mayor Peter Hendricks is running unopposed.
Sun Valley’s city elections are on Nov. 7, and early voting opens on Oct. 16. ￼
California Carpetbagger with less than 2 years as a resident knows better than us. “But we’ve been coming here for years” or “My grandparents had a place here in the 70s”.
Do you know what "Idaho" means?
