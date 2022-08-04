The Sun Valley City Council will meet on back to back days, at 4 p.m. on Aug. 4 and 5, for the first and second readings of the final version of the budget for fiscal year 2023. Both meetings will be at Sun Valley City Hall.
The meetings will include a presentation by city staff on the budget that was first outlined a little less than a month ago. Each meeting will allow for a period of public comment on the proposed budget.
The Aug. 4 meeting will also feature discussions on a lease for new first responder housing, salaries of the mayor and councilmembers, and contracts with two private businesses that deal in engineering and in landscape architecture.
