Shelby Bonnie, founder of Python AI, wears Allen & Co.’s required nametag around Sun Valley on Wednesday.

As some of the richest and most influential people on the planet descend on Sun Valley, residents and visitors who end up intermingled among the billionaires and power players hold varying opinions about the annual conference hosted by private investment bank Allen & Co.

“I think it’s incredible,” said part-time Sun Valley resident David Dirienzo, who was out for a bike ride around the village Wednesday morning. “These are the doers. The creators.”

Another resident, picking up his mail at the Sun Valley post office and declining to give his name, said he was “not in favor of them coming at all,” describing the attendees as “arrogant” and just “throwing their weight around.”

Beat the traffic: Private jets are the order of the day ahead of Allen & Co.’s annual media, business and technology conference in Sun Valley. Once Friedman Memorial Airport reaches capacity, pilots simply drop off attendees and turn around in search of parking.
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick strolls through Sun Valley Village on July 12.
A jet rolls into the Friedman Memorial Airport ahead of the Allen & Co. conference on July 11.
New England Patriots CEO Robert Kraft, left, walks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at Sun Valley Village on Wednesday, July 12.

