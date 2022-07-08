Logo-adorned private jets jamming Friedman Airport, ear-pieced security guards roaming the Sun Valley Resort grounds and hushed rumors of celebrities strolling around town can only mean one thing: Allen & Company is back for its heralded summer conference.
The ultra-secretive and somehow even more opulent event returns for its 39th year at the Sun Valley Resort, running from July 5-9. Guests adorned in the event’s trademark emblazoned vests and name tags walked casually from the main lodge to an outdoor dining area. But, make no mistake, this is a time of hard work from some of the world’s hardest working people.
Figma, Inc. CEO Dylan Field dodged a question about what he is most excited for as he walked with his wife past Pete Lane’s Mountain Sports in the Sun Valley Village. What was on his mind? Perhaps his collection of Non-Fungible Tokens, which is valued in the millions. Forbes has reported he has made nearly $10 million from the sale of these NFTs, which some have compared to high art, and others have compared to pet rocks.
NBA owners Daniel Sundheim, Ted Leonis and Michael Reinsdorf escaped the headline-filled professional basketball offseason, finding refuge in an area whose most notable contribution to hoops culture is the name of its Ford dealership in Hailey (Karl Malone).
Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker tested their sea-level legs on some of Sun Valley’s roads and trails and looked to pay the price for it; both returned to Sun Valley Village dripping with sweat, panting too hard to acknowledge the cabaret of reporters from a variety of national media outlets.
Meredith Brokaw, author and wife of legendary journalist Tom Brokaw, was pulled across the resort’s walkway by a spirited pup who appeared to be rushing to close a deal in the breakfast buffet line. “He’s walking me,” she said, in what would end up being the most substantive quote offered by any of the conference’s astoundingly tight-lipped guests. For this reporter, there’s always next year. ￼
They'll be looking at property in the Sawtooths.
As they whisper to one another: “Let’s all raise our glasses and breathe a sigh of relief Ghislaine kept up her end of the deal.”
Look if these people had done anything nefarious they’d be on Maxwell’s client list which the govt has published for all to…oh wait….that’s right….good thing she’s in a safe location where she can’t be harmed like her former friend.
"Quiet"?....try Hailey!
