Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley conference is set to return to the valley July 5-9, bringing with it some of the world’s most famous billionaires and business tycoons and generating significant private jet activity on the tarmac at Friedman Memorial Airport.
Fly-in and registration is Tuesday, July 5, and closed-door meetings are expected to start on Wednesday, July 6, according to sources with knowledge of the event's schedule.
Business magnates this year include Tesla and SpaceX’s Elon Musk, Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Apple’s Tim Cook, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett, according to a report by Variety magazine. Other tech titans who received an invite include Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek and PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel.
On the entertainment front, Comcast’s Brian Roberts, Liberty Media’s John Malone, Netflix’s co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reid Hastings, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, former Disney CEO Robert Iger and Paramount Global chairwoman Shari Redstone are expected to touch down in Sun Valley. Broadcast journalists Diane Sawyer, Anderson Cooper, Van Jones and Erin Burnett also received invites, as did Washington Post’s David Ignatius and conservative commentator Douglas Murray.
Notable political figures on the guest list include former CIA chief Michael Morrell, former Georgia senator Sam Nunn, American diplomat Richard Haass and Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
Nike founder Phil Knight, St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry, New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy also received invites, according to Variety’s report.
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, an Allen & Co. regular, is not on this year's guest list, the report said.
You say that Bezos is coming at the beginning of the article!! What the…
