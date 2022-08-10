Sun Valley City Council members formally approved last week a contract for a landscape architect to develop plans for improving the city’s Festival Meadow site, amid criticism that it has not been adequately transparent about the project.
Council members voted 4-0 on Aug. 4 to ratify the city’s approximately $61,000 contract with Ketchum-based BYLA Landscape Architects to help the city develop plans to turn the high-profile site into a better-used public park.
The contract was presented to and received general approval from the City Council in early March and was signed by Mayor Peter Hendricks and the consultants in early April. However, it was never formally approved with a City Council vote.
The formal vote came amid criticism from Dan Pincetich—a former Sun Valley city administrator—who told city leaders that they had not adequately involved the public in the process of developing plans for the 5-acre site. The contract was not formally approved by the City Council, he said, pertinent documents were not made available to the public and meetings to review project plans have not been sufficiently advertised.
City Administrator Walt Femling said the city has involved numerous interested parties in meetings about the project. He called the action to vote on the contract a “simple clean-up” matter.
“We’re not admitting that we did anything wrong or illegal here,” he told the council.
Council members quickly voted to ratify the contract with no discussion.
The vote came in advance of city officials and BYLA hosting an open-house event to discuss the project from 4-6 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the Festival Meadow. People will have the opportunity to view, discuss and comment on renderings of conceptual ideas for improving the grassy, vacant site on Sun Valley Road, near the city’s border with Ketchum.
Over the past two decades, the property has been used for a variety of public events but—according to city officials—is used somewhat sparingly on a day-to-day basis.
Ideas for the project have included adding a small amphitheater or communal space for classes and lectures, a natural-looking kids’ play area with boulders, a winding path for pedestrians and cyclists, a stage, and signs to identify the site and its location at the gateway to Sun Valley.
The city and BYLA have also discussed developing a small pavilion-like structure, e-bike charging stations, a sledding area and a promenade-like entry lined with flowering trees.
At the open house, BYLA consultants will set up several tables at which people can view and ask questions about different proposals for the site and—if they choose—comment on them. The city will also staff a separate table where people can ask questions and comment on the various ideas.
The broad vision the city currently has is to maintain a lawn area in the middle of the site to continue to allow large events, Mayor Peter Hendricks has said. On the perimeter, he said, new elements—but not enclosed buildings—could be added.
The City Council will have the authority of approving a final plan. ￼
