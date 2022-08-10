22-06-22-brewfest-18-roland.jpg

Sun Valley’s Festival Meadow hosted Brewfest in June.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Sun Valley City Council members formally approved last week a contract for a landscape architect to develop plans for improving the city’s Festival Meadow site, amid criticism that it has not been adequately transparent about the project.

Council members voted 4-0 on Aug. 4 to ratify the city’s approximately $61,000 contract with Ketchum-based BYLA Landscape Architects to help the city develop plans to turn the high-profile site into a better-used public park.

The contract was presented to and received general approval from the City Council in early March and was signed by Mayor Peter Hendricks and the consultants in early April. However, it was never formally approved with a City Council vote.

