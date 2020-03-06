The family of former Union Pacific Railroad mechanical engineer James Michael Curran, including his daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren, gathered at Ruud Mountain last week to appreciate their progenitor’s work: one of the world’s first three chairlifts, all of which were installed at Sun Valley in 1936 and 1937. Curran pioneered the mechanism—and, in the process, revolutionized the ski industry. He died in 1968. But, until now, his family—including his daughter, Marilyn Curran Ryan (third from left)—hadn’t seen his work at its source, according to their guide, Steve Walker of Sun Valley Tours. “It was great hearing the family getting stories from Marilyn that the younger generation had never known until this visit to Sun Valley,” Walker told the Idaho Mountain Express. “It was wonderful to meet a family with such a great connection with our history.”
Events Calendar
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- KIC to close its doors
- The Brotherhood comes back to Baldy
- Wolves spotted near Trail Creek
- Former sheriff acquitted in Twin Falls sex abuse case
- How to vote in Idaho’s Democratic presidential primary
- Plea deal possible in DUI fatality case
- Ketchum woman charged with selling LSD
- Convicted Sun Valley rapist will return to local court
- Companies secretive about communication tower plans
- Sunbeam subdivision clears Hailey P&Z
Images
Collections
Commented
- Firing impeachment witnesses shatters presidential mirage (61)
- ‘Lean and mean,’ Mountain Humane gets back on track (23)
- Unexpected lessons learned in the impeachment (23)
- Limbaugh thinks the nation isn’t ready for a happily married man (17)
- Believe the experts about COVID-19 coronavirus (15)
- All-renewable energy is impossible (14)
- Hailey contends with short-term rentals (14)
- The Brotherhood comes back to Baldy (14)
- Ban all cell phone use while driving (12)
- An honorable man (11)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In