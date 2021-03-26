It was a quiet, sunny Sunday morning, perfect for taking out the dogs to throw the Frisbee and tennis ball, Sun Valley resident Bobbi Jo Navarro thought.
She was entertaining her 10-year-old English Labrador, Savanna, and 1-year-old golden retriever, Jack, when Savanna spotted one of the town’s many private ponds in the distance—a favorite swimming hole in the summer—and took off.
Before her owner could grab her, the heavyset lab raced to the pond. Navarro watched in horror as Savanna slipped through the ice into open water at the center of the pond.
“She had it in her head that she was going in, no matter what,” Navarro told the Express. “I chased after her, got onto the ice and tried to grab her collar, but I fell through with her. It was about then I started screaming.”
Around the same time, neighbor Jacob Romagnoli—a Whiskey Jacques’ employee and soon-to-be real estate agent in the valley—was returning from a walk with his 2-year-old pointer, Duke, and a friend’s golden retriever. From his front porch, he heard Navarro’s distressed shouts for help at the bottom of the hill, about a quarter mile away.
“I was about 10 feet away from my door when I heard a woman yelling ‘Somebody, help me! Help me!’ I knew it had to be [Navarro] since nobody else was out there,” he recalled. “She was obviously in massive amounts of distress. I thought she’d broken her leg.”
That’s when Romagnoli dropped the poop bag in his hand and tore down the hill to the pond, two dogs trailing behind. Once on scene, he found a drenched Navarro on all fours, climbing out of the water. Eight yards away, Savanna was paddling around the ring of ice, clawing at different sections but slipping each time.
“The water was just too deep. You could see that [realization] on her face, the terror,” he said. “She kept pushing off and trying to find a different patch of ice.”
“Savanna could not get her claws up enough and kept circling that ice perimeter,” Navarro added. “She was looking at me like, ‘What do I do? How do I get out?’”
Romagnoli watched the dog struggle to keep her head above water for several minutes but knew she didn’t have much longer. He tossed his phone onto the snowy bank and jumped feet-first into the frigid water.
“I focused on my breathing in order to not freak out at how cold it was,” he said, describing his initial fear of hypothermia.
After several minutes standing up to his neck in the water, Romagnoli was able to wrangle the 70-pound dog—first by the collar, then by the back hide and rump—and hoist her out of the pond.
“It took a few times—she kept falling back in because she was so slick,” Navarro said.
With Savanna safely on shore, Romagnoli bellied onto the ice, bid farewell to his neighbor and ran home to warm up with dogs Duke and Bert, who had been standing by.
“Growing up in Ann Arbor, Mich., it was a common winter pastime to play pond hockey. I just kind of learned through experience how to crawl on the ice [as not to crack the surface],” said Romagnoli, who moved to the valley a year ago with his wife, Katie.
Though scratched and bruised from falling through the ice, Navarro said she was able to call her husband, who brought towels and blankets for Savanna and herself to dry off.
“That was a lot of drama for about 15 minutes. But thank God for Jacob, thank God he heard me. It was so darn close, and so darn cold.”
Fellow neighbor John Anderson told the Express that he hoped Sunday’s incident highlighted the risk of exercising dogs near thin ice in the spring, and more importantly, “the story of a good Samaritan.”
“Jacob went charging down the hill and just jumped in the pond to get that dog out, no hesitation,” Anderson said. “He was very unassuming about the whole thing.”
Romagnoli said he did not feel his actions were “heroic.”
“I just feel lucky I was able to help. Fifteen seconds later and I would have been inside, unable to hear Bobbi,” he said. “I think I did what anybody else would have done.”
