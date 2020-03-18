The Sun Valley Village will largely shut down on Wednesday, three days after the novel coronavirus closed lifts on Dollar and Bald Mountains.
The Sun Valley Lodge will remain open with limited services, and the Village Station Restaurant will continue to serve food for takeout or curbside delivery, resort spokeswoman Kelli Lusk told the Idaho Mountain Express Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise, though, the place is shuttering to stem the spread of COVID-19. The Sun Valley Inn, resort restaurants, and retail stores are all closed. The ice rink will close Thursday.
As of Wednesday evening, the Sun Valley dorms remained in operation.
“Right now, the dorms are open,” Lusk said. Lusk said that she would not comment on specific arrangements with the seasonal employees living in company housing.
Sun Valley is offering full refunds for bookings made during the closures. For more, call Sun Valley customer service at 888-490-5950 or reservations@sunvalley.com.
For more information on the resort’s response, go to sunvalley.com/COVID19.
