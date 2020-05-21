The Sun Valley Resort has announced its plans to welcome guests back into its numerous lodging options, recreational facilities and restaurants.
Beginning Saturday, May 30, guests will be allowed back to the Sun Valley Lodge and the Sun Valley Inn. The resort is offering various discounts to early bookings and Idaho residents. For now, rooms will be limited as the resort keeps pace with Governor Brad Little's gradually rolled back restrictions. Depending on Little's assessment of COVID-19 in Idaho, Sun Valley's plans may have to be altered.
Also on May 30, visitors to Sun Valley will also be able to make use of the resort's spa, pool and fitness center. The Lodge Gift Shop will open on Friday, May 29, followed on June 1 by the Signatures & Gifts shop.
The bowling alley, ice rink and gun club are all expected to open on June 8, a week after the Guest Center begins welcoming visitors back in.
For the hungry, Village Station and Konditorei are opening to diners on Friday, May 29.
Click here for a full rundown of Sun Valley's reopening.
Will all the foreign workers from Italy & Brazil coming in a few weeks I give the resort until mid June until they have to shut down again due to all the outsiders from virus heavy spots visiting here and the foreign workers from even more heavy virus hit countries coming here also.
Yep , cant wait for all the J 1"s coming . gonna be a strange summer
