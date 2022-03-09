The city of Sun Valley is currently seeking recognition as an International Dark Sky Community from the International Dark Sky Association, Associate City Planner Maya Lewis announced on Tuesday.
The designation would put Sun Valley on a list of about two dozen “Dark Sky” communities in the country that observe strict lighting requirements, Ketchum being one such city.
“The city is pursuing Dark Sky Community nomination to strengthen and further efforts of promoting responsible lighting and dark sky stewardship,” said Lewis, who is spearheading the application process. “As development continues to rise within our community, it’s imperative to go above and beyond in our commitment to the education and enforcement of exterior lighting regulations to ensure preservation of our night skies for generations to come.”
To become an International Dark Sky community, cities must draft a long-term plan for responsible stewardship of the night sky, levy exterior lighting restrictions and uphold those regulations through continued education and enforcement.
Streetlights must be fully shielded and floodlights removed, for example, while high-pressure sodium vapor lamps should be swapped with more efficient LEDs. Blue light exposure is also unacceptable, so all LEDs need to be filtered to emit warmer, whiter light.
Ketchum officially became an International Dark Sky Community in October 2017 after years of civic action to reduce light emissions. The Ketchum City Council laid the groundwork by passing a night-sky ordinance in 1999; Sun Valley followed suit in 2006, and the Sun Valley City Council later adopted stricter light-shielding and holiday lighting requirements in 2020.
The Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, which includes large sections of the Sawtooth National Forest and parts of Ketchum and Sun Valley, was formally recognized by the International Dark Sky Association in December 2017, becoming the first of its kind in the U.S. and the 12th in the world.
To achieve Dark Sky designation, Sun Valley must submit an application with letters that demonstrate broad community support, according to Lewis. Members of the public may subimt letters of support to the Community Development Department at PO Box 416, Sun Valley ID 83353, or email letters to cdcounter@sunvalleyidaho.gov. ￼
This is terrific. Hopefully SV will get this. Ketchum seems intent on losing it’s Dark Sky certification. Examples: who has that Christmas tree way up on the hill lit up every night, all night? I’d be happy to reimburse them for a timer if they can’t afford one. And what is with the Stevens house two stories of glass that P&Z is torturing our hill side ordinance to approve? One part of Thunder Springs has a two story internal stair cases enclosed by glass that is lit up all night, every night—how about some shades? And the Marriott that our Mayor and City Council gave all those waivers to advertises it’s floor to ceiling windows on its website for the project. Bluebird will have three towers lit up like lighthouses all night. While all these may be in technical compliance with Ketchum’s Dark Sky ordinance, they will all illuminate the night sky. As the City promotes higher density in Ketchum, If we care about dark skies, it’s time to redress the flaws in the ordinance.
