Sun Valley Resort opened more terrain on Dollar Mountain on Monday on the heels of a day-long snow storm that dropped between two and three inches in Ketchum and Sun Valley on Sunday.
Effective today, Dec. 20, the Dollar lift and Sepp's Bowl are now open at Dollar Mountain. That's in addition to three blue runs: Arrowhead Way, New Bowl and Dollar Face. The Half Dollar and Elkhorn lifts remain closed.
Uphill access on Dollar Mountain is restricted to Quarter Dollar and Poverty Flats, with the upper reaches of the mountain and the Elkhorn side still closed for snowmaking operations and snow safety concerns, according to the resort.
"Please do not recreate or walk your furry friends on the Dollar Mountain property during this time," the resort stated Monday. "During the season preparation time especially this year, heavy equipment, snowmaking equipment, and high electricity are in use at any given time."
On Baldy, the Lookout lift linking Lookout Restaurant to the summit of the mountain also opened on Monday. Seventy-six trails were open as of Monday afternoon—new today, ropes dropped on the blue Cut Off run and black Rock Garden run, both accessed from either the Christmas or Lookout Express chairlifts.
