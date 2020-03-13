Sun Valley Resort's Bald Mountain will stay open through Easter, April 12, but several hallmark year-end events will be cancelled before then, the resort announced Thursday.
"To continue to be responsible operators, be good stewards to this community and under our guiding principle of "Do the Right Thing," we have decided to limit hosted gatherings at Sun Valley Resort," the company said in a statement.
The Kindercup, which was supposed to take place March 15 at Dollar Mountain, has been canceled along with the Easter egg hunt, Dollar Days, Baldy Bash, all Aprés Ski concerts and others.
For the full list of canceled events from Sun Valley Resort, visit sunvalley.com.
