An expert kayaker from Sun Valley drowned in a kayaking accident Monday on the South Fork Salmon River east of Riggins, officials confirmed Tuesday.
The body of James “Jim” Grossman was recovered just past 7 p.m. on Memorial Day near Fall Creek Rapid, Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke told the Express on Wednesday.
Grossman was 56.
Dispatchers at the International Emergency Response Coordination Center received an SOS message from a Garmin inReach device activated by a fellow paddler in Grossman’s party shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday, Funke said. The IERCC then passed coordinates to the sheriff’s office and first responders were dispatched around 5:52 p.m.
Grossman’s body was recovered about an hour later, he said, and attempts to revive the man by members in Grossman’s party were unsuccessful.
According to the sheriff’s office, preliminary investigation determined that Grossman was paddling out of the South Fork Salmon River towards the Main Salmon when he went through Greyhound Rapid—located about 12 miles south of the confluence with the Main Salmon River in the Frank-Church River of No Return Wilderness—and was sucked into a powerful whirlpool.
Funke said Grossman ejected from his kayak and was wearing a personal floatation device at the time of the incident but was retained in the current due to the hydraulics of the river and could not swim out in time.
His body was recovered near Fall Creek Rapid, about eight miles downstream from Greyhound Rapid and four miles south of Mackay Bar Campground.
Funke explained that the area is not accessible by car, and an air ambulance was also unable to depart Monday evening due to overcast weather. Two Bear Air, a search-and-rescue aviation service based in Whitefish, Montana, was able to land in the area, he said.
“I know that EMS—Riggins Ambulance—was told to go up there, but they figured out they could not get there by ground. The [accident site] is only really accessible by jet boat or helicopter," he said. "It was not the prettiest weather. I’m surprised Two Bear was able to get there.”
Next of kin had been notified of Grossman's death as of Tuesday afternoon, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office said.
“Our sympathies and prayers go out to [Grossman's] family and friends during this difficult time,” the office stated on social media Tuesday. “We wish to thank Two Bear Air for their response, and the owners of Mackay Bar Outfitters, Joni and Buck Dewey, for all their assistance.
"During times like these, we are fortunate to live in an area with so many people willing to volunteer their resources to help in an emergency.”
Greyhound Rapid is classified as a “Class V,” or expert-only, rapid involving a “steep drop over large boulders, constricted by a cliff on the left, badly undercut at and below water level,” according to whitewater boating website “California Creeks” by Bill Tuthill.
“That whole area when you get down towards the bottom is pretty chaotic, lots of rocks and holes and opportunity for danger,” Steve Stuebner, an outdoor author and longtime friend of Grossman’s, told the Express. “The holes are like frothing snowballs—the current’s going downriver, but the rocks cause the river to reverse and go upstream.
"But Jim loved to run the rivers at high water, and he had no problem doing the South Salmon.”
Death casts shock waves across community
In interviews with the Express on Thursday morning, Stuebner and several other friends expressed shock at Grossman's death and remembered him as a committed family man and athlete with a larger-than-life personality.
Stuebner, who met Grossman through the Southwest Idaho Mountain Biking Association in the early 1990s, said Grossman’s main concern as a developer—his primary profession—was preserving open space and trails for generations to come. The seven-mile Red Tail trail through the Hidden Springs community—an environmentally conscious community that Grossman built in the Boise foothills—was his friend's doing, he said.
“Jim called me and said we're doing this development in Hidden Springs, and how about building a trail before even starting to build homes. We were like, heck yeah! I remember riding our bikes around in the grassy foothills out there when there was nothing there yet,” Stuebner said. “We called it Red Tail Ridge. Jim helped build that trail.”
Grossman was best known as not in his role as a developer, but as a pioneer in the kayaking and surfkayaking communities of the West, he said.
“Jim used to hand paddle the North Fork top to bottom for grins. He was a great ocean surfer too. He was just so incredibly talented. Just a super natural athlete. And a handsome guy, absolutely chiseled,” Stuebner said with a laugh.
When contacted by the Express, Himalayan river guide and filmmaker Gerry Moffatt said he will always remember Grossman “with the biggest of smiles, paddling forward over the horizon line.”
“I know we all have our own Jimmy Grossman stories to tell, but I knew Jimmy best from the river,” Moffat wrote via email. “I know Jimmy lived his life as an adventure. He loved Mother Nature and he loved dancing with the river. He never shied away from leaning forward to touch the lightning—which, for all of us who knew him, made him exciting, exasperating, and inspiring all at the same time.”
Norman Wright, the head judge of the 2009 Word Surf Kayaking Championships in Peru, described Grossman in an interview as a larger-than-life character who “stood out in the crowd and in the water, where he competed for titles with everything he had.”
Friend Joanne Zwingenberg, a Ketchum resident, fondly recalled meeting Grossman in the early 80s and skiing and windsurfing with his family. While globally known as one of the top kayakers in the world, Grossman also enjoyed adventure sports like paragliding, she told the Express.
“One of his crazy endeavors was to paraglide across America, finishing up in Kitty Hawk,” she said. “It’s hard to put it into just a few words. Following [his example] is my attempt. Jim lived each and every day full of passion and joy. Fearless. An amazing athlete."
Friend Jen Smith, a Ketchum resident, told the Express that over Memorial Day weekend that she almost volunteered to drive his party of kayakers to the South Fork just to witness his infectious joy, and to listen to "happy stories and harrowing tales at the take-out."
“Jim knew rivers like no one else,” Smith said. “He also loved lovely things, like gardening. He shared a love for wild rivers with a ton of folks here locally and beyond … I look forward to raising a glass for Jimmy the next time I pass the South Fork confluence on the Main Salmon.”
Smith added that Grossman, who served on the board of directors for Sun Valley Adaptive Sports, was also a passionate advocate for adaptive sports and the Special Olympics, she said.
According to previous Mountain Express coverage, Grossman—whose sister, Courtney, was born with intellectual disabilities—successfully brought the 2009 Winter Special Olympics to Boise along with his ex-wife, Pirie, and encouragement from Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The couple worked to privately fund the games, raising $7 million in two weeks.
Friend Therese Tomlinson Magner, a Hailey resident, remembered crossing paths with Grossman in Boise as neighbors, around when he and Pirie were putting "their hearts and souls" into the Special Olympics. She was awed by Grossman's love for his kids and his lack of pretense or ego, she said.
"We will miss his physical presence, his laugh and also the Facebook posts filled with images of his living-on-the-edge adventures ... The force of nature fed him daily, and ultimately welcomed him back to where his soul lived all this time," she said. "An albeit sad finish line for all of us to bear witness, yet a poignant legacy to a strong, willful and loving man who will be missed deeply by so many."
“I feel that there will be a long list of people who knew Jim a lot better than me that will want to say their last respects to this man,” he told the Express. “It’s been a big shock to everyone that knew him, and I cannot begin to imagine the loss for his family.”
“Seeing him around Ketchum was just one of those things that made this magical place more home,” friend Gemma Valdez Daggatt told the Express.
Moffat said above all else, Grossman grew into a father “whose kids meant more to him than anything.”
“I think the biggest measure of a person isn’t the number of rapids they’ve run or the number of summits they’ve climbed, but the number of lives they’ve made better and the depth of love they’ve created,” Moffat continued. “Jimmy was a rare gem who stood out not because of the size his athletic talent, which was huge, but because of his heart, which was even bigger.”
Grossman leaves behind two children, Buey and Saba, and his wife, Shannon. Memorial service details were not immediately available as of press time Thursday.
Commented