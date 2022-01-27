Passengers flying between Sun Valley, Denver and Los Angeles will see slightly expanded service in March and April, according to Fly Sun Valley Alliance Executive Director Carol Waller.
Waller said that United has added two flights between Los Angeles International Airport and SUN on March 31 and April 3 "primarily to provide additional capacity for the Sun Valley Film Festival, since they have so many participants from that area."
United also recently added three more Denver to SUN flights on Sundays in March, she said. The airline will continue to offer daily nonstop flights to and from Los Angeles through March 26 and daily flights to and from Chicago O'Hare between March 4-26.
Delta Air Lines, however, will scale back service to Salt Lake City from three to two daily flights starting next month "due to operational challenges," Waller said. The flights that have been temporarily eliminated from the schedule include the 1:45 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. mid-day flights to and from the airport.
Friedman's typical three daily flights to Salt Lake will resume once the airport reopens mid-May.
"While the ongoing pandemic continues to affect air service, including a modest reduction in Delta SLC flights at SUN for February through mid-April, we are fortunate to maintain strong capacity at SUN with nonstop service to six destinations for the winter season," the Fly Sun Valley Alliance stated last week.
Friedman Memorial Airport will close on Monday, April 18 for a month-long, $8.6 million runway, taxiway and apron rehabilitation project. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 17.
During the closure period, the runway pavement—now over 15 years old—will be ground down into the upper layer to remove cracks and fractures, then inlaid with about 21,600 tons of hot mix asphalt and leveled off.
