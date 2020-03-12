The Sun Valley Film Festival has been cancelled amid health concerns related to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The annual event was initially scheduled to take place in Ketchum and Sun Valley between Wednesday, March 18, and Sunday, March 22.
While Idaho has yet to confirm any COVID-19 cases, festival organizers were anticipating thousands of attendees from out of state, especially from California and Washington, where cases of the virus are being reported in some of the highest numbers in the country.
“We are actively supporting the global and local effort to combat this pandemic by cancelling this year’s festival,” said Teddy Grennan, festival executive director. “The health and safety of our community and all of our participants is our top priority and we know this is the right and responsible decision. We look forward to seeing you all next year for our 10th anniversary in 2021.”
Film festival officials will be reaching out to ticket holders and participating parties as soon as possible. For more information visit the festival's website, sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
This is a developing story with more details to come throughout the day.
Meanwhile the Argyros is still holding huge large crowd events like nothing is going on. That is dangerous.
If you have tickets, please consider donating the cost of the ticket to the Film Festival rather than seeking a refund.
Smart Choice.
Good call👍
