Amid rapidly mounting concern surrounding the spread of coronavirus cases across the country and around the world, the Sun Valley Film Festival announced yesterday that this year’s proceedings would be cancelled.
The ninth annual film festival was initially scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 18, and continue through Sunday, March 22, with a number of crowded events. Screenings, parties, lectures and competitions would all see attendees packed into tight spaces. With the virus easily spread by close contact, festival organizers eventually came to see cancellation as the only responsible course of action.
“We are actively supporting the global and local effort to combat this pandemic by cancelling this year’s festival,” said Teddy Grennan, the festival’s executive director and one of its founders. “The health and safety of our community and all of our participants is our top priority and we know this is the right and responsible decision.”
He stressed that this decision—made less than week before kickoff and after the publication of the official program in Wednesday’s Mountain Express—was not an easy one, nor was it taken lightly.
The festival has grown exponentially since its inception nine years ago and now has an estimated economic impact on the Wood River Valley exceeding $5 million. While the financial repercussions will likely be plain to see, an official statement from the festival said that “ultimately the protection of the public health and safety of the community is paramount.”
Earlier in the week, the festival rolled out some minor program changes and said it would be implementing additional hygienic precautions, but yesterday determined that those would not be enough.
While, as of the time of this story’s writing, there has yet to be a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Idaho, the festival was anticipated to bring in thousands of out-of-state attendees, especially from California and Washington. Those two states are reporting record high numbers of cases for the country and are considered epicenters.
Immediately following the official cancellation, the festival confirmed that it is actively working toward a solution to the logistical and financial issues raised by this unprecedented situation and will “communicate next steps with its supporters, partners, [and] pass and ticket holders as soon as possible.”
Despite everything, Grennan ended his statement on a positive note.
“We look forward to seeing you all next year for our 10th anniversary in 2021,” he said, also stressing that while the festival is cancelled this year, the nonprofit organization will continue its efforts to find and support emerging voices in the film industry.
Festival representatives encouraged all patrons and concerned parties to keep a close eye on their website, sunvalleyfilmfestival.org, for regular updates as the situation develops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In