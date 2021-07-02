The city of Sun Valley has joined all other Wood River Valley cities and Blaine County in banning the use of consumer-type fireworks.
City Council members voted unanimously Thursday to enact a resolution that makes it illegal to use fireworks in the city during the current fire season, which lasts until Oct. 31. The resolution declares the ban because of a “severe fire threat.”
The City Council took mere seconds to approve the resolution, with almost no discussion.
“I am wholeheartedly in favor thereof,” Councilman Keith Saks said.
The resolution defines fireworks as “any combustible or explosive composition, or any substance or combination of substances, or article prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration or detonation.” The definition applies to firecrackers, Roman candles, bottle rockets, sparklers and any similar fireworks sold to the general public.
The resolution provides an exception for fireworks displays conducted by professional, contracted pyrotechnicians, with oversight by the Sun Valley Fire Department. The exception applies to displays done by Sun Valley Resort.
The resort has scheduled a fireworks show at the end of the Sun Valley on Ice skating event on Saturday. The event at the Sun Valley outdoor ice rink is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m., with the fireworks show starting immediately after its conclusion.
In a prepared statement, the resort said: “The traditional Fourth of July Sun Valley on Ice show will commence the summer season here at Sun Valley Resort on Saturday, July 3, with Olympian headliner Nathan Chen. To celebrate the holiday weekend, fireworks will light up the sky starting at 10 p.m., with approval from the Sun Valley Fire Department and the city of Sun Valley.
“We are working closely with the city and its ordinances to ensure both preparedness and a safe and controlled show. We recently took the same measures with hosting a private fireworks display for an in-house group last Tuesday, and will continue to follow city ordinances throughout the summer.”
Before concluding the short approval process for the ban Thursday, Mayor Peter Hendricks commented on the scope of the threat of fire danger posed by fireworks.
“This is going on, obviously, throughout the valley, probably the state and most likely throughout the West,” he said.
It’s all well and good to do a fireworks show with the SV Fire Dept standing by, but:
1) how can the Fire Dept be everywhere a spark might land?
2) seeing SV Co present multiple fireworks displays during an historic drought will undoubtedly encourage others to try to do the same (in fact, we heard some fireworks go off in west Ketchum right after the SV show this past Tuesday night.)
3) what is so hard about the entire population—including guests at the resort—skipping fireworks during this time of excessive dryness?
Having no fireworks at all *anywhere* in the WRV (or the West in general) should be the only option. No exceptions.
Is it really necessary to have ANY kind of firework displays when we are experiencing one of the driest summer ever, professionally handled or not? We need to stop catering to wealthy groups of people from out of state and start focusing on the needs of the local people and businesses who live in this valley. The last 15 months have been hard enough with a global pandemic - let's not make it even more challenging, please.
Agree!
Unfortunately your total ban will be the only chance Hailey will have to enforce the new ordinance. Mayor Burke tasked the Hailey Fire Department with enforcing the ordinance. Not the brightest move, she must not have realized the majority of the Hailey Fire Department like always will be at the high school providing support for the fireworks display.
