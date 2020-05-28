Delta, United and Alaska airlines will offer daily nonstop flights between Sun Valley and five major U.S. cities this summer—Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco and Salt Lake City.
In partnership with Friedman Memorial Airport and Sun Valley Resort, Fly Sun Valley Alliance announced SUN’s summer and fall flight schedule last week. The schedule has been reduced and seasonal flights will have later-than-usual start dates, the alliance stated.
Organization Director Carol Waller said overall flight seat capacity could be down 40 to 50 percent this summer.
“We are cautiously hopeful, but realistic, about our upcoming summer season regarding air travel at SUN,” Waller said. “Recognizing there will likely be lower passenger demand due to COVID-19 concerns, we were able to maintain service to our five important flight markets by working with our airline partners on reductions to schedules and frequency.”
Waller also shared the results of an Idaho Transportation Department Aero Airport economic-impact analysis from 2019, noting that air service will be “critically important” to the economic rebuilding of the valley this summer. The ITD analysis found that Friedman Memorial Airport injects about $305 million into the local and state economy every year, she said.
The airport’s upcoming flight schedule is as follows:
United Airlines
• Daily nonstop flights from Denver (DEN), June 20-22 and June 25 to Sept. 7.
• Nonstop flights from Los Angeles (LAX) five days per week, Wednesday through Sunday, June 25 to Sept. 7.
• Nonstop flights from San Francisco (SFO) two times per week—Saturday and Sunday—July 11 to Sept. 7.
Alaska Airlines
• Daily nonstop flights from Seattle (SEA), June 25 to Sept. 7.
• Nonstop flights from Seattle three days per week—Thursday, Friday and Sunday—through the fall.
Delta Airlines
• Daily nonstop flights from Salt Lake City (SLC), once per day, throughout the summer. Based on demand, additional service could be added as the season progresses.
