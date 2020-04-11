As airports across the country continue to experience steep drop-offs in passenger loads due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN) in Hailey is seeing similar repercussions, airport Manager Chris Pomeroy said.
Last month at SUN, 6,400 passengers boarded outgoing Alaska, Delta and United Airlines flights and 5,190 disembarked aircraft, according to Friedman Memorial Airport data. That represents more than a 50 percent decrease in commercial air traffic compared with March 2019, when airport officials saw around 12,250 enplanements and 11,630 deplanements.
Including general aviation traffic, SUN operations this month have been down by about 75 percent from last year, Pomeroy estimated.
Nationwide, commercial flight loads have taken a nosedive in April. Citing Transportation Security Administration data, Pomeroy said 97 percent fewer passengers moved through TSA checkpoints on Wednesday, April 8, compared with the same day last year.
Though he said he won’t have April data until the first part of May, the 97 percent decrease “seems consistent at SUN.”
He said the current average is about 14 takeoffs and landings per day, well under the 50 per day that are normal for this time of year. He said that includes air carriers, cargo and mail operators, Life Flights and limited general aviation traffic.
Asked whether the airport will begin using thermal scanning devices to screen passengers for fever, Pomeroy said the airport simply doesn’t have that power.
“The Airport Authority, its board and staff have no jurisdiction to implement screening measures at the airport,” he said. “However, it will cooperate with health officials if they determine such measures are appropriate.”
On Thursday, Brianna Bodily, a spokeswoman for the South Central Health District, told the Express that she doesn't think the health district has that authority, either.
"From what I understand, the airport is primarily under federal and state jurisdiction," Bodily said. "Additionally, the health districts in Idaho have investigative and educational authority, but a screening would likely have to come from a local healthcare source like a hospital."
Asked the same question, Joy Prudek, a spokeswoman for St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center, thought possible airport screenings are outside the hospital's purview. "I don't think that's a St. Luke's question," she said.
For decades your liberal leaders have tried to destroy our airport. It has worked to a great extent. Operations are down 50% in the past 15 years as the pursuit of FAA Grant money to hand out to their friends occupies their agenda. T.O. Engineers writes the agenda! All the while the Airport Commissioners support Atlantic Aviation and the Airport under-service and price gouge every passenger, every airplane that lands and every car that parks. Operations are down another 25% and the loss of the Allen and Co. Conference seem a victory to you as long as the FAA (they don't care about travelers and airplanes either) Grant money continues to flow.
'SUN sees massive drop in activity'
Well, I would hope so. We were at least for a time, the highest infection rate in the country...why not import it and export it?!! What is sad is that the 'drop in activity' was due to customers (lack of) driving the elimination of flights, not any concern by Federal or State or County (Blaine) or City (Hailey) for anyone's well-being. But private jets can still come & go. Yay!
It is a very simple solution. Higher a consultant to tell you what to do. Maybe airport bankruptcy is in order. Nobody at the airport knows what the left foot is doing. The airport is primarily responsible for the virus movement in this community. Get your act together.
Smiley, perhaps you missed the article where Chris Pomeroy stated they do not have the authority to close the airport. That comes from the Feds since SUN is under their control. When you take federal grant $ you give up local control. Yesterday, there was a steady stream of 5B plates headed south from Bellevue. I also saw a CA plate, so it’s not just airport traveling that spreads it. The airport is well managed. Get your act together buddy!
