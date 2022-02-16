As Friedman Memorial Airport officials continue to explore options to develop a 10-acre tract of land at the southern end of the runway into a new general-aviation terminal—or extra aircraft parking space or both—they agreed on Feb. 1 that it will be paramount to update safety and operating standards to address future growth and attract new business ventures.
The airport’s current minimum-standards document—essentially a list of rules and standards for companies seeking to do business at the airport—was last updated by the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority board in 1997.
The document spells out the airport’s expectations for air taxi, charter, pilot-training, skydiving, sightseeing, maintenance and other types of for-profit general-aviation services, outlining applicable standards for each category.
Minimum-standard provisions can include anything from liability insurance requirements to minimum personnel qualifications to dress codes.
“The Airport Minimum Standards are specifically written with the intent to avoid casual, informal, occasional, or unprofessional service providers,” the airport stated on its website on Jan. 31.
Minimum standards also clearly lay out the process and criteria that the airport use to evaluate applications, encouraging prospective operators to be more responsive and competitive with their proposals, airport attorney Peter Kirsch told the board on Feb. 1.
“What happens at Friedman is different than what happens at Twin Falls, which is different than what happens at LaGuardia,” Kirsch said. “It’s really important to think about what this means for the future of this airport.”
Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy added that minimum standards help “give everybody a degree of certainty as to what kind of airport you have and [will] have in the future so that businesses can know how they’re going to be treated.” The set of rules is also required every time an airport accepts federal grants, he said.
The problem, Pomeroy said, is that minimum standards must be tailored to an airport’s size, level of service and types of aeronautical services offered or wished to be offered—all factors that have changed in the past 25 years. To start, he said, yearly enplanements—the number of airline passenger boardings—and operations—the total number of takeoffs and landings—hit new highs last year.
“Based on the numbers we have, it looks like we set a record for enplanements in calendar year 2021. That is pretty exciting when you consider from an airport operations standpoint that we’re still in the midst of a pandemic,” Pomeroy said. “We also had about 29,000 takeoffs and landings for calendar year 2021, which was, I believe, the highest we’ve seen since 2013, if I’m not mistaken.”
Second general-aviation terminal ‘possible’
The airport has long been in discussions to acquire about 380 acres of land from Eccles Flying Hat Ranch, a process that could occur as soon as this summer. As proposed, most Eccles land south of the runway would remain as open agricultural space and approach protection.
According to the airport, however, a tract of about 10 acres of Eccles land south and west of the runway could be developed into a new stand-alone private-plane terminal with a full range of aviation services. Referred to as a “fixed-base operator” or “FBO” in aviation terminology, the terminal would offer fueling, aircraft rental, maintenance and flight instruction services.
Pomeroy told the Express on Tuesday that a second terminal is “far from certain” at this point. He added that potential general-aviation development south of the runway is not a new concept, having been added to the airport master plan approved by the board in 2018.
“This area and the concepts for future potential for general-aviation development is not new or a result of this minimum-standards project,” he said.
Currently, Friedman’s only active fixed-base operator is Atlantic Aviation, situated just north of the developable patch of Eccles land.
“The Airport has evolved and is expected to continue to evolve, especially if the Authority acquires land on the south end of the Airport and another fixed-base operator or facilities to support specialized aviation service operations comes to fruition,” the airport stated on its website last month.
The 10-acre parcel could be developed in three ways, as decided by airport officials last summer in conjunction with aviation consulting firm Ricondo & Associates.
The first option would be “storage only,” with hangars installed to accommodate small aircraft, such as Cessna 421 planes, and larger planes with wingspans just over 100 feet.
The second option would include a full-service, fixed-base operator building, one long hangar for small aircraft and three large hangars for larger jets. The terminal building would measure 150 by 260 feet, with a a lobby, customer service area, a pilot lounge, a flight planning area, public restrooms and office space.
The third option would accommodate more “niche,” specialized providers of aeronautical services, such as air taxi, charter, pilot-training, aircraft rental and sightseeing companies, also in a 150-by-260-foot terminal building. The single-service providers could also operate out of “two to three smaller” terminals in lieu of one larger building.
“These are conceptual ideas only,” Pomeroy said.
According to the draft minimum-standards document, any prospective fixed-base operator would need to enter into a long-term lease with the Airport Authority, finance and build the terminal, and construct an aircraft parking apron and customer parking area.
Stricter guidelines penciled in
To better reflect current conditions at the airport, a small committee of airport officials began piecing together a new minimum-standards document in January 2021 and started gathering input from board members around the same time.
Pomeroy noted that the 40-page draft has been out for public review since Oct. 28 of last year. The airport also hosted two dedicated stakeholder outreach meetings in December and January to collect comments on the document, he said, and a mix of around 40 current and prospective commercial tenants were invited to those meetings.
The proposed minimum standards would not apply retroactively to existing tenants, such as Atlantic Aviation. However, prospective fixed-base operators would be required to provide several additional amenities under the new terms:
- A lobby and customer service area, restrooms, a pilot lounge, a maintenance shop and a flight simulator.
- A vending area offering “both hot and cold beverages and prepackaged snacks” and a flight planning area “properly equipped with desks and chairs containing appropriate wall charts.”
- At least two instructional aircraft and three rental aircraft, as well as readily available and FAA-certified flight instructors. (Currently, Atlantic is required to provide only one rental aircraft and one flight instructor.)
- Employees with “a professional appearance,” “clothed in attractive uniforms with appropriate insignia and identification media so they may be readily identified.”
- An aircraft apron of at least 150,000 square feet with taxiway access.
- Escorts for flight crews to and from the airfield to reduce security concerns.
- “Flight training textbooks, manuals, and other miscellaneous pilot supplies, such as plotters, computers, and navigational charts” for sale.
- A fuel tank with a capacity of least 80,000 gallons.
The minimum standards draft also contains a provision requiring operators to move aircraft during “special events, winter operations and emergencies” to optimize apron space. It further adds special provisions for independent flight instructors not affiliated with the airport, requiring them to obtain a business license from the Airport Authority and provide written assurance that they will not offer more than 40 hours of flight instruction in any given month.
“Independent flight instructors are common at many general aviation airports and at some airports have been a serious safety hazard,” the airport stated on Jan. 31. “Therefore, in an effort to balance between prohibiting such operators entirely—an approach taken at many airports—and allowing completely unregulated access to the airport, the Airport Minimum Standards have been drafted to allow independent flight instructors, but also to impose [new] requirements.”
Concerns raised about cost, timing
On Feb. 1, Airport Authority board member John Strauss, who also owns and operates the Glass Cockpit Aviation-Sun Valley flight school out of the Atlantic Aviation terminal, expressed some concern that the airport’s proposed fixed-base operator requirements were burdensome and would also strain his business.
“I would need to enlarge the flight school to three times the number of airplanes that I have and would have to [hire] another full-time flight instructor,” Strauss said. “I don’t believe that Sun Valley is the place to triple the number of airplanes and the amount of students that we have here.”
Ketchum resident and private pilot Charles Matthiesen told the board that it “was very obvious” that the old minimum standards needed to be changed, but agreed with Strauss that the proposed flight-instructor requirements were “probably too strong” due to the increased costs of fuel and general aviation and that mandating three airplanes was “not a great way to go.”
“Each airport is unique and I really think we need to look carefully at what the potential demand is based upon realistic growth of population in the Wood River Valley. It’s not getting any cheaper,” he said.
Strauss also said he was concerned that the airport hadn’t received enough public comment on the new minimum standards.
“It just seems like this is an incredibly fast pace. I just think we’re moving terribly fast for something that has a 25-year life expectancy,” Strauss said.
Airport Board Member Sam Linnet, a Hailey city councilman, said he was frustrated by a lack of public participation in the process.
“We see this in the city all the time and the county sees it as well,” he said. “Unfortunately, I don’t think we can rely on substantive comments from the public if we prolong this process.”
Airport Authority Chair Martha Burke agreed, saying she planned to support the new minimum standards on March 1 when the board will take a vote on them.
“I would like to take action next month,” she said. “I’m sorry, but I can’t let this keep going.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It seems there are two issues: robust expansion and minimum standards. One issue is being used to bury the reality of the other. Email Hailey City: send them your thoughts on airport expansion and the Duel Path.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In