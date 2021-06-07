United Airlines will continue to operate daily nonstop flights between Sun Valley and Denver this fall, the Fly Sun Valley Alliance and Friedman Memorial Airport announced Monday.
Daily afternoon service from Sun Valley (SUN) to Denver International Airport (DIA) will now continue through Dec. 16, at which point Friedman will move to its new winter schedule. The daily service was previously scheduled to end on Sept. 6.
“This expanded fall service means SUN air travelers will have increased access to Denver and the hundreds of domestic and international route connections that can be made via this major United hub city,” Fly Sun Valley Alliance stated.
United’s daily Denver-Sun Valley flights began last Thursday as part of the airport’s summer schedule. The schedule increases service between Sun Valley and five major U.S. cities: Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco and Salt Lake City.
The summer schedule has gone into effect in stages:
- On May 20, Alaska Airlines added daily nonstop flights to and from Seattle.
- On Friday and Saturday, United added twice-weekly direct flights to San Francisco and Los Angeles.
- On Saturday, Delta Air Lines increased its Sun Valley-Salt Lake City service from three to four daily flights, an increase from last summer’s maximum of three daily flights.
- On July 1, United will add daily nonstop flights to San Francisco and Los Angeles.
Fall options at SUN—in addition to one daily flight to Denver—will include three daily flights to Salt Lake City on Delta and twice-weekly flights to Seattle on Alaska.
“Having more options for fall air travel to and from Sun Valley is a benefit for both our residents and visiting guests,” Fly Sun Valley Alliance Director Carol Waller stated Monday.
Hooray! A $500 flight just to get to Denver! We are so lucky to have an airport with the sole purpose of accommodating private jets and Allen & Co
Is this due to them getting paid the “1% for air” or is it because they make money on that route? I have never seen an accounting of the “1% for air” sales tax, who it goes to, or any analysis of why it is necessary. Pilsner we spend that money on housing for working people?
