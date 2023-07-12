23-07-12-summer-school-alturas

BCSD Summer School students receive help from classroom aide Sara Vanderwyk during the five-week session at Alturas Elementary School.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

Built through a unique private-public collaboration, the Blaine County School District expanded its five-week summer program this year to host about 300 elementary school students, the largest number to date.

Those students, representing about 20% of the district’s total elementary school enrollment, are nominated by teachers when identified as being behind a grade level or two in reading and math benchmarks. But, the nominations are presented as “golden tickets,” and the summer school is designed to have more of a camp-like atmosphere, while also fostering confidence and a love of learning, said Assistant Superintendent Adam Johnson.

Last year, 230 students attended summer school at Bellevue Elementary School. This year’s burgeoning numbers required the move to Alturas Elementary School.

