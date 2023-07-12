Built through a unique private-public collaboration, the Blaine County School District expanded its five-week summer program this year to host about 300 elementary school students, the largest number to date.
Those students, representing about 20% of the district’s total elementary school enrollment, are nominated by teachers when identified as being behind a grade level or two in reading and math benchmarks. But, the nominations are presented as “golden tickets,” and the summer school is designed to have more of a camp-like atmosphere, while also fostering confidence and a love of learning, said Assistant Superintendent Adam Johnson.
Last year, 230 students attended summer school at Bellevue Elementary School. This year’s burgeoning numbers required the move to Alturas Elementary School.
Joy Spencer, principal of the summer school and a teacher at Ernest Hemingway STEAM School, said she had “quite a waiting list,” with students who wanted to return but had improved enough academically they weren’t eligible. There was enough space for all students nominated by teachers, she said, but the program did reach capacity.
Nearly all invitees accept, she said, with a daily 95% attendance rate so far.
While there are smaller summer remedial programs for middle and high school students (60 and 20 students, respectively) Chief Executive Officer of the Wood River YMCA Jason Shearer pointed to the statistics and research around the critical third grade reading benchmark.
“Through third grade, children are learning to read; after third grade students, read to learn,” according to The Children’s Reading Foundation. “But only one-in-three students read proficiently by that point. . . They lag in every class, year after year because more than 85% of the curriculum is taught by reading. And by the end of third grade, 74% of struggling readers won’t ever catch up. In fact, one of the most important predictors of graduating from high school is reading proficiently by the end of third grade.”
Shearer and the YMCA have collaborated with the district on various efforts for about a decade, but with the addition of federal funding targeted at mitigating pandemic-related learning loss, the partnership was able to significantly expand the summer program.
Soon, that money will run out, and the funding needed to continue the program at the same level remains uncertain.
Regardless, Shearer and Johnson are tremendously proud of the program and determined to find a way to keep it going. This year’s summer school was made possible by about half public and half private funding, they said.
While the summer school does require significant investment, Shearer notes the “point of maximum return on the investment,” in terms of what statistics show as the social determinants for kids who can meet that third-grade reading benchmark.
For Shearer, it benefits society as a whole to intervene early and help these kids catch up. And there are clear benefits to the district, Johnson noted, including being able to free up remedial resources during the regular school year.
Shearer heaped praise on what was made possible through the district’s partnerships, not only with the YMCA but other organizations in the community. The Sun Valley Community School stepped up to provide housing for College of Idaho interns who help staff the program as classroom aides. The YMCA then pays for a semester of tuition for the interns.
Additional staff comes from Teach for America, the “I Have a Dream” Foundation, and the Lee Pesky Learning Center. The Hunger Coalition provides food. The program, including transportation, is free for families.
No one he asked to partner with said “no,” Shearer said.
The summer school is staffed by 85 people, from interns to bus drivers, janitors, classroom aides, reading tutors, and teachers. More than half of the staff is bilingual, Shearer said. And about half of the students are English Language Learners, Johnson told the Express.
District staff comes from every school throughout the county, joined by teachers and staff from seven other districts in Idaho.
Currently about halfway through the program, the classrooms at Alturas are filled Monday through Thursday with smiling and engaged kids, working in small groups with opportunities for highly individualized learning.
“It is so fun to see my students be so happy to be here, and know they are benefitting from the extra boost,” said Spencer, who is in the role of principal for the second year. “They’ve made so much progress.”
And while the focus is academics, there are always songs and games incorporated in, as well as field trips on Fridays. There are science and art projects, and thematic lessons throughout the week that culminate in Friday’s adventure, whether to the ice caves or Redfish Lake. With many classroom aides themselves still students, and many with diverse backgrounds, the kids also benefit from more of a “camp counselor” relationship with younger staff members.
Through the different partners, staff members come from all over the country and world.
College of Idaho student Mufaro Machena, 25, came to the United States from Zimbabwe on a scholarship. He will graduate in November with a degree in psychology. Now in his third year working at the summer school, Machena said it’s an experience he wouldn’t miss.
“It’s super fulfilling,” he said. “First and foremost, I try to make an impact.”
Not only does the program provide critical learning for the students, it is also a training opportunity for the young staff considering careers in education.
For Johnson, it’s a valuable recruitment opportunity amid persistent staffing shortages.
As to ensuring the program continues, Johnson said he’s confident it will, at least at some level, given the strength of the private partnerships. But the loss of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds will hurt. Johnson said they will likely need to either scale back the program or look for other funding sources.
“The need doesn’t go away,” Johnson noted. “To have the opportunity to slow down and go back and teach gaps is essential.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In