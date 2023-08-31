Parading through the front doors with fancy first-day hairdos, carefully considered outfits, and backpacks loaded with colored folders and pencil boxes, the excitement in the air was palpable as approximately 3,400 students headed back to Blaine County public schools on Wednesday.
At Hailey Elementary School, Principal Stephanie Wallace greeted grinning students with hellos and hugs.
“I missed the kids over the summer,” she said. “It’s always exciting to see how much they’ve grown. And see their smiles.”
With the temperature hovering just above 40 degrees Fahrenheit at the first bells—about a 10 degree drop from the previous day—the cool morning didn’t dissuade summer attire.
With her four children walking quickly alongside her, parent Vanessa Santacruz dropped three kids at Hailey Elementary before bringing the eldest to Wood River Middle School.
Asked if they were excited about the first day, the fifth grader answered quickly with a “no,” while the kindergartener chimed in an enthusiastic “I am.”
Santacruz said she was the one making the biggest adjustment.
“All my kids are at school now,” she said with sadness. “I always used to have at least one left at home.”
Santacruz said she requested the day off work to just “take it all in.”
Down the street, a passing driver sat parked in front of flashing lights while receiving a reminder of the school zone speed limits now in effect from a Hailey Police Officer.
Calvin Hamilton, who identified himself as “5 and almost 6” and made sure to add in his middle name as “Reed,” walked toward the front doors hand-in-hand with his father.
Asked what he was most excited about starting kindergarten, “I don’t know,” Calvin said. “There’s so much things.” He thought a moment and said, “I noticed there were two play times.”
Special Education Paraprofessional Lisa Scales said the best part of the first day is seeing the kids.
“I missed them so much over the summer. I was really ready and excited to come back. I have an incredible job that I love.”
At Wood River Middle School, a long line of cars dropped off kid after kid, some looking more animated than others.
Serving as front door greeter, 8th grade science teacher Hannah Beane Hamlin said she’d noticed the first-day photographs evolve at the middle school level more into parents taking a video of their kids walking toward the front door, whether given permission or not.
And as for the students, “They are excited in a very middle school way,” Beane Hamlin said. “They are a little nervous. Happy to see their friends. The sixth graders are nervous in the new building. The eighth graders have some confidence but are secretly worried about it being their last year.”
“It’s going to be exciting and scary,” confirmed sixth grader Yamil Roman, transitioning from Ernest Hemingway STEAM School. He said he’d wished summer had been “double,” but he was excited about his classes.
Biking to school together and arriving just before the 8:25 a.m. bell rung, 6th grade friends Gavin Deal and Aiden Safely had previously attended Alturas Elementary School.
Deal said he was excited about having classes together but a little nervous about “not knowing what to bring to each class.” Safely said he was looking forward to having more responsibility and school being more “open” than elementary school.
Beane Hamlin herself was “super excited” about the new year, particularly the “positive energy” brought by new Principal Donna Pierson and assistant principal Christopher Koch.
Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy began his first day visiting with preschool students at Carey School before working his way up to Hemingway with a stop at every school in between. Assistant Superintendent Adam Johnson took the north-to-south route for the first day, Foudy said.
“There’s a really good energy in all of the schools this year,” Foudy reported after his tour of the district. “We hit the ground running.”
In Bellevue, Principal Mark Sauvageau said Wednesday was “full of energy . . . schools are pretty lonely places without the kids around.” He said his favorite part of the first day is the “reconnecting of the whole school into a community – and a family.” Sauvegeau said he also enjoys connecting to new students and their families.
In Carey, “The best part is always the kids,” said Principal Kayla Burton. “We have a lot of meetings and trainings in the days leading up to the first day, so when the students come in it’s a breath of fresh air and it reenergizes us immediately.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In