Students starting their first day at Ernest Hemingway STEAM Elementary School are greeted with pencil kits from Ketchum Police Officer Jordan Kranz on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Parading through the front doors with fancy first-day hairdos, carefully considered outfits, and backpacks loaded with colored folders and pencil boxes, the excitement in the air was palpable as approximately 3,400 students headed back to Blaine County public schools on Wednesday.

At Hailey Elementary School, Principal Stephanie Wallace greeted grinning students with hellos and hugs.

“I missed the kids over the summer,” she said. “It’s always exciting to see how much they’ve grown. And see their smiles.”

Ernest Hemingway STEAM Elementary fifth graders Livi Heyser, left, Georgia Bea Stansberry, Mabel Dietz, Annika Neumann and Gigi Hill reunite on their first day of school, Aug. 30, 2023.
Hailey Elementary School Principal Stephanie Wallace gets a first-day-of-school high five from kindergartener Calvin Hamilton.
Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy visits the Carey preschool on Aug. 30, the district’s first day of school for the 2023-2024 school year.

