Heading into the last week of the year, Idaho Mountain Express staffers have published more than 2,600 stories since the start of 2022 on subjects running the gamut from hard news to features, arts and events to local sports. Some of those stories grabbed your attention more than others. Here's a look at the most read articles on our website, www.mtexpress.com. Allen & Co., mountain lions, the Ross Fork Fire—here are your top ten headlines from the year that was.
- "Crews battle major fire at Warm Springs apartment building," Sept. 3. A pair of fires—one structural, one wildland—marred Labor Day Weekend. A blaze in the "A" building of Ketchum's Limelight Condos destroyed 26 homes in a matter of hours on Sept. 3, displacing 28 people and prompting an outpouring of community support. The state fire marshal hasn't officially ruled on the cause of the fire, but city officials suggested that a grill mishap or outdoor fire caused the building to burn.
- Sheriff evacuates Smiley Creek, Alturas Lake as Ross Fork Fire surges in the Sawtooths, Sept. 4. While the Limelight burned, the Ross Fork fire blitzed the Sawtooth Valley just north of Galena Pass, forcing evacuations and demanding reinforcements. All told, the fire burned a scar of nearly 38,000 acres across the face of the Sawtooth National Forest and threatened to jump south into the Wood River Valley. You paid attention: Stories on the Ross Fork Fire make up a a quarter of our twenty most-read web pieces this year.
- Allen & Co. remains as quiet as it is impressive, July 8. There's always an audience for Allen & Co., the secretive conclave of business tycoons, billionaires and all-around big wigs held annually at Sun Valley Resort. The conference shows up again on this list, with its guest list clocking in at No. 7.
- Missing Wood River fire captain found dead in Lincoln County, Feb. 1. Friends, family and local first responders mourned the death of Tom White in February after his body was found in Lincoln County. White, who had served as full-time firefighter for almost 25 years, was 50 years old.
- Ross Fork Fire pushes to Alturas Lake, Salmon River, Sept. 8.
- Smoke slows Ross Fork Fire overnight; Ketchum meeting planned, Sept. 10.
- Allen & Co. dates, guest list confirmed, June 27.
- Reinforcements en route as Ross Fork Fire triples in size, Sept. 5.
- Mountain lion attack on dog prompts warnings from Fish and Game, Dec. 16. As snow stacked up to start the month, so did mountain lion sightings. In Hailey's Sherwood Forest subdivision, a large cat attacked a small dog in the driveway of a residence, sparking fresh warnings about animal interactions—and reigniting an old debate about wildlife management. "Half of us want to leave the cougar alone and just really pay attention to our surroundings," one Hailey resident said. "The other half want Fish and Game to euthanize him. I think another one would just show up in that case. You can’t sanitize the whole place.”
- Weekend UTV crash kills Sun Valley woman, July 12.
Well, no substantive articles on the immigration crisis. Because there are no problems in lotus land. Don’t want to scare the tourists.
