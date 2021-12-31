Express reporters file more than 3,000 news stories in 2021—some of which resonated with readers more than others. Here’s a look at the most-read articles of the year on our website, www.mtexpress.com. From Tik Tok cop to coyote traps, these are the stories that captured your attention this year.
1. “Complaint filed against Bellevue officer who went viral in TikTok video,” April 27. Now-former Bellevue Marshal Nate Silvester went viral for a TikTok video mocking LeBron James in April. That and future videos gained Silvester national fame—and a book deal—but ultimately cost him his job with the city. Silvester was fired a month after this story ran for failure to follow clearly laid-out and well-established policy,” according to Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns. The city never provided details, though a TikTok from the week in question appeared to publicly post body camera footage captured by Silvester while on duty.
“‘Bomb cyclone’ headed for Idaho this weekend,” Oct. 21. A fluke fall storm blanketed central Idaho in October snow—and, apparently, whet readers’ appetite for winter before we even reached Halloween.
3. “Sun Valley shuts Baldy,” Jan 29. A January storm cycle dropped 51 inches of snow on Bald Mountain in a little more than two days, quickly turning a skier’s dream into a snow scientist’s nightmare. Sun Valley shut the mountain early that Friday after skiers triggered three out-of-bounds avalanches on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain in a single afternoon.
4. “‘A living nightmare’: Bellevue man urges caution after dog caught in coyote trap,” Dec. 1. Gary Tickner, founder of Unega Mountain Dog Rescue, was walking 10 rescue Great Pyrenees through Rinker Rock Creek Ranch when he heard a snap, then a cry. Olaf, a 5-year-old dog, had wandered onto BLM land and stumbled into a leghold trap intended for a coyote. What happened next landed both man and dog in surgery, highlighting the prevalence of predatory trapping on public land in the process. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In