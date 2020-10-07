A total of 11 Idaho counties and 31 cities—including one county and two cities in District 26—will participate in Gov. Brad Little’s plan to use federal coronavirus relief funds to cover local public safety salaries, according to the latest count from the Governor’s Office.
Of the four counties in legislative District 26, one—Lincoln County—opted to participate in the program. Two cities in Blaine County—Bellevue and Sun Valley—will also participate, though Blaine County itself will not.
The program, which was characterized by the governor as an attempt to provide some property tax relief to Idahoans, requires participating cities and counties to forgo the usual allowable 3 percent increase in the property tax portion of the city or county’s budget for fiscal 2021.
The Blaine County commissioners opted last month not to participate in the program, in part because it would not provide direct assistance to renters. County officials also expressed concern that the county could be responsible for paying back the public safety salary funding if the federal government were to decide that the state’s program was not an acceptable use of CARES funds, though the Governor’s Office has assured local governments that this will not happen.
Other Idaho cities participating in the program include Twin Falls, Boise, McCall and Idaho Falls.
Also out of all places in Idaho Sun Valley and Ketchum do not need Tax payer dollars tax payer dollars bail outs, The virus is so bad we can’t leave stage for lockdown because then Mr. Lil can’t steal all this money from the government for his bail outs, I didn’t know Republicans were such charity cases and needed so many bail outs all the time, Blaine County does not care there’s a pandemic they are going to raise YOUR taxes,
Blaine County refuses to take action on the pandemic and now they want to raise everyone’s taxes again, vote the a holes out of Blaine County administration they’re destroying our community
The ones you are berating, are democrats, pleasewearamuzzle. Did you mean to do that?
