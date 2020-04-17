It’s been nearly one month since the Idaho State Legislature adjourned for the year, wrapping up budgeting and bill-writing just as the novel coronavirus arrived in Idaho.
As city and county officials consider local restrictions and state officials hand down statewide mandates, District 26 lawmakers say they see their role in the pandemic as serving as a behind-the-scenes bridge between constituents, local governments, and state leaders.
“I think that’s our job: to lend a hand, disperse information, take calls,” Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, told the Idaho Mountain Express. “Because we have an ability to reach into state government more easily than some people in the community can.”
In the weeks since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Idaho, Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, said she’s received a number of calls from concerned constituents.
“I’ve gotten more phone calls from constituents than I ever have,” Toone said. “People have called me worried about everything from, ‘How do I get PPE?’ to ‘Where do I get tested?’ to ‘Am I an essential service?’”
In a typical year, the weeks following the legislative session are a welcome reprieve from the hustle and bustle of lawmaking, Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, said—“sort of like slack,” to use resort-town terms. This year, “we’re staying just as busy as we were in session.”
The three District 26 lawmakers have continued to send out email newsletters to constituents in the month since the session ended, which include the latest information on testing and community resources. They’ve also been in touch with county commissioners and city officials, they said, to assist in connecting local and state leaders when necessary.
“We’re just trying to support and liaise and connect the right people to make sure everything that’s needed here we get,” Davis said.
While all three lawmakers represent the entirety of District 26, restrictions on travel have presented some new challenges in assisting constituents who live in other counties, they said. Toone has referred some Blaine County residents with questions or requests to Davis and Stennett, who both live in Ketchum. Toone, who lives in Gooding, has unofficially been handling communication with those who live in Lincoln, Gooding, and Camas counties.
The unprecedented nature of the pandemic has resulted in “a learning curve” for lawmakers and officials, Stennett said.
“We’re all flying by the seat of our pants here,” she said. “There will be hiccups. But we’re all trying to do this as thoughtfully as we can.”
(8) comments
These Three Stooges are wrapped up in Transgender Rights and don't care about reality. They want to force Transgender completion equally with girls in high school and college sports. Muffy should surrender her status and metals because she unfairly didn't have to compete against Transgenders. For you Liberals; Muffy would be a Hypocrite instead of a Hero. LEAD by EXAMPLE!
Yep! Here you go folks another hate filled rant from Lily White-Stone this time singling out a very well respected individual person who is confined to a wheel chair. Just when you thought he can't go any lower he does.
What are they doing?
They are violating our constitution!
People were arrested for knowingly spreading AIDS. Did we violate their rights too?
If someone knowingly spreads the virus to harm others, no. That would be a crime. Come on man!
You know you could be a carrier....si?
Badger. great example of liberal comprehension skills.
Idaho issues that could be addressed by our local representatives include the lack of medical screening at the airport. The occlusion of medical wisdom in the economic effort to reopen business. The handicap , vulnerabilities and rights of a out of area workforce that requires transportation during a travel ban. The total lack of suggested supportive personal protective gear for professionals and the public. The realities of trusting construction`s guidelines and codes for safe work and reporting. The special considerations being awarded the construction and landscaping enterprises while other occupations are ignored. How to control the vulnerabilities Idaho`s tourist areas face. A long term plan for dealing with this problem down the long road ahead. We need leaders operating the bus, not back seat drivers.
