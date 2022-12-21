Valley donors sending food and clothing to Lincoln County

Blaine County locals prepare a load of warm clothing for families in Shoshone.

 Courtesy photo by Shoshone Project

During the height of the pandemic, a group of donors from the Wood River Valley started gathering resources to help out residents in Shoshone, a small town in Lincoln County an hour’s drive south of Ketchum.

Now in its third year, the Shoshone Project has grown to serve 100 families with holiday baskets and warm clothing. The group, which is not a nonprofit organization, is supported by a number of local businesses and nonprofits, as well as by individuals.

Candice Stark is a Gimlet resident from South Carolina who sits on the board of The Space, a nonprofit geared toward providing academic support for underserved students in Blaine County. In October 2020, she grew concerned about families living south of the Wood River Valley, which is known for its robust nonprofit community.

