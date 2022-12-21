During the height of the pandemic, a group of donors from the Wood River Valley started gathering resources to help out residents in Shoshone, a small town in Lincoln County an hour’s drive south of Ketchum.
Now in its third year, the Shoshone Project has grown to serve 100 families with holiday baskets and warm clothing. The group, which is not a nonprofit organization, is supported by a number of local businesses and nonprofits, as well as by individuals.
Candice Stark is a Gimlet resident from South Carolina who sits on the board of The Space, a nonprofit geared toward providing academic support for underserved students in Blaine County. In October 2020, she grew concerned about families living south of the Wood River Valley, which is known for its robust nonprofit community.
“There are a lot of resources in this valley for people who need help,” Stark said. “But Shoshone and its surrounding rural communities don’t get much support. If you look at the mission statement for many of the nonprofits here, they only serve Blaine County.”
Stark reached out to friend Julia Borrayo, who owns a house cleaning business in Shoshone.
“Her business fell apart during COVID-19, so I knew people were struggling down there,” Stark said. “Prior to the pandemic, everyone was working and gone all day. Then, everyone’s cars were in the driveway in the mobile home park. People were struggling to pay bills, some were sick.”
Stark sent emails to friends and received donations from all over the valley.
“A lot of people responded for the same reason I was concerned, and we know that a lot of those people down there work in our valley,” Stark said.
Some of the funding in 2020 went to buy Thanksgiving meals. More went to cover electric bills or contribute to rent.
Last year, the effort combined a warm clothing drive, assisted by Sun Valley Community School teachers and students, who helped provide 43 food boxes and “a lot of warm clothing,” Stark said.
“This is all about connecting communities,” Stark said.
Three years later the project has blossomed to help 100 families, while enlisting numerous donor businesses and nonprofits, along with $19,000 to pay workers and buy supplies.
Last Thursday, a truckload of goods was distributed at a 4-H building in Shoshone.
“We had to turn away 16 families because we ran out of food boxes,” said Stark.
She said with all the support that has grown around the effort, she is going to seek nonprofit status for the Shoshone Project.
“People are already willing to give,” she said, “but having the tax-deductible status would help.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In