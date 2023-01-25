20-08-21 State Capitol Rotunda_Idaho Statesman@.jpg
Courtesy photo by The Idaho Statesman

A quiet week inside the Capitol allowed District 26’s new legislators a chance to learn about lawmaking and settle into their roles as standing committees set rules to guide the weeks ahead.

The District 26 legislators sat down with the Express on Friday to discuss their second week in Boise—a week, they said, that saw very little activity before the full House and Senate.

However, according to Sen. Ron Taylor, D-Hailey, this time is important to set the tone of committee meetings for the remainder of the legislative session, as draft legislation is being prepared for review from the committees in the coming weeks.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments