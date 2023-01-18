20-08-21 State Capitol Rotunda_Idaho Statesman@.jpg (copy)

The Idaho Legislature convened last week at the Capitol in Boise.

 Courtesy photo by The Idaho Statesman

District 26’s new-look delegation embarked on the 2023 legislative session last week, launching into school-choice legislation and disecting Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s plans for the months ahead.

As their first week in Boise wrapped on Friday, Sen. Ron Taylor and Reps. Ned Burns and Jack Nelsen sat down with the Express to look back at their opening days in the Statehouse—and to look ahead at possible issues to come.

Gov. Brad Little opened the legislative session on Jan. 9 with the State of the State address, in which he outlined his goals for the new year. Little said that the state government should train its focus on the “big picture” ideas spelled out in his new “Idaho First” plan, namely funding education, providing tax relief and investing in infrastructure projects.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments