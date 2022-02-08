Sun Valley opts to support resort-cities lobbyist

The city of Sun Valley is joining a coalition of Idaho resort cities that are funding a lobbyist who can advocate for their common interests at the state Legislature in Boise.
The City Council voted 4-0 on Thursday, Feb. 3, to contribute $1,000 to support the initiative for one year.
The decision adds Sun Valley to a list of about a dozen resort cities contributing to the work of Boise-based lobbying firm Sullivan & Reberger to work on their behalf during the current legislative session, which started in January. Participating cities include Ketchum, Hailey, Stanley, McCall, Sandpoint, Lava Hot Springs and Cascade.
Ketchum launched the initiative in 2021 after Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton proposed the city fund a lobbyist to advocate for its interests and inform its leaders about relevant actions of the Legislature.
Ketchum City Council members voted in early January to approve a $25,000 contract with Sullivan & Reberger to work at the Legislature until March 31. The city then started building a coalition of other small resort cities to cooperate in the effort and share the cost.
Wendy Jaquet, a former state House of Representatives member from Blaine County, made the proposal to Sun Valley leaders to join the group. Jaquet is working as a volunteer for the initiative.
Jaquet said the lobbyist is working to defend the resort cities against threats, such as legislation that might impact their ability to assess local-option taxes. Through state law, small resort cities are allowed to enact local-option taxes in various categories to offset the costs of hosting large numbers of visitors.
The lobbyist is also working to help the cities gain opportunities to promote development of workforce housing in their communities, and could assist in other areas, Jaquet said.
“We should have done this years ago,” she said.
The scope of work for the lobbying firm is:
- To prevent negative or hostile legislation. A Ketchum report states: “In recent years, the Legislature has taken action to limit city authority on a range of issues (short-term rentals, property taxes, minimum wage, and transportation management companies).”
- To develop new legislation concepts, such as using federal COVID-relief funds given to the state to provide grants to cities and counties to address workforce-housing needs, or to allow a 1% real-estate transfer tax in resort cities to support workforce housing. Another initiative could be getting the state to relax its restrictions on cities’ ability to regulate short-term rentals.
Ketchum is asking for contributions of $1,000 or more from larger cities in the group and $250 from the smallest municipalities with tighter budgets. Ketchum will pay the balance of the contract cost.
Councilman Brad DuFur asked whether Sun Valley would have a representative with a vote on what the lobbyist does, to ensure its interests were being represented. Jaquet said the coalition is new and has not yet formed an executive committee for oversight. More structure for operation of the coalition can be developed, she said.
“We’re feeling our way, quite frankly,” Jaquet said.
Mayor Peter Hendricks said he wants to ensure that larger cities that contribute the most money don’t have the most influence.
Sun Valley leaders ultimately decided that they would support the initiative for one year and could reassess their cooperation before the 2023 session of the Legislature. ￼
