As the Idaho Legislature’s 2021 session stretches into its fifth month, Ketchum Sen. Michelle Stennett and other Democrats are calling for it to wrap up its business for the year.
In an email sent to constituents Wednesday, Stennett called for immediate adjournment of the session—on track to be the longest in Idaho history—writing that she and fellow Democrats had “no desire to become a full-time Legislature.”
“House Republicans have [dragged] out this session by rejecting budgets and insisting on trying to harm students and teachers through the budgeting process,” Stennett wrote. “Republicans on both sides of the rotunda continue to print new bills, often rehashing issues that have already failed to make it through the process at least once. At the same time, the legislature has failed to address many issues that would benefit the people, such as optional full-day kindergarten, early childhood education, and meaningful property tax reform.”
Both the House of Representatives and the Senate entered into a week-long recess Wednesday; lawmakers will reconvene on Wednesday, May 12, to finish any remaining business. At that time, they would have the opportunity to override any gubernatorial vetoes on bills passed Wednesday: Gov. Brad Little is allowed a window of five days to decide whether to sign or veto a bill.
Bills sent to the governor’s desk on Wednesday included SB 1150a, which would require Idahoans who sign ballot initiative petitions to be physically located in Idaho when they sign, with the exception of missionaries and members of the military—hypothetically prohibiting proponents of medical marijuana initiatives to collect signatures outside of cannabis dispensaries in neighboring states. That bill was opposed by Stennett and fellow District 26 legislators Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, and Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding.
Other bills passed this week include SB 1217—the latest iteration of an effort to limit the governor’s emergency powers—and HB 389, a property tax relief bill brought by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star. District 26 lawmakers opposed both bills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
It was a "Bad Day at Black Rock".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In